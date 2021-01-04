Randy West remembered as Decatur's 'biggest cheerleader'

DECATUR — Among his many talents, Randy West was a musician.
A founding member of Ted Crispy and the All-Vegetable Band, “the Veggies” for short, West played sax alongside his co-workers from BLDD Architects. The name started off as a joke, but stuck, and the group performed locally about once a month.
West died suddenly Sunday. No funeral arrangements have yet been made.
"We're all in a little bit of shock," said Ray Durbin, the chef at R Bar and Grille, which was owned by West.
A native of Decatur, West retired from BLDD and opened R Bar and Grille in December 2017, a place that combined his love of architecture, music and food. He told the Herald & Review at the time that he envisioned a modern-day steakhouse with live music and a menu featuring the foods that he and the chef loved most to make. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, R Bar has been closed and its future, with West's death, is unknown, Durbin said.
"Randy picked me up at the lowest time of my life and I wouldn't be where I am today without him," Durbin said. "He was a great man."
West graduated from Lakeview High School, Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned a degree in architecture from the University of Houston.
Sam Johnson, a retired principal at BLDD and a longtime co-worker and friend, as well as fellow Veggies member, said that though West began his career in Houston, the hometown pull was strong, and he returned to Decatur to join the firm of Bradley Likins Dillow Drayton, now known as BLDD Architects.
“He was a remarkably talented architect who could have worked anywhere in the country, but he chose to work in Decatur because of his love for his hometown,” Johnson said. He was a prolific draftsman, drawing by hand, and his drawings are like works of art. His drawing style was completely distinctive and unique. But as strong as his drafting skills were, his design skills were stronger. Nobody I've ever met could solve a design problem as quickly and as capably as Randy West.”
Johnson said West loved his hometown.
“Nobody was a bigger cheerleader for Decatur than Randy West,” Johnson said. “Intensely protective of his hometown, he was always able to see a better future. He was an optimist's optimist. And despite his accomplishments, his hometown roots kept him humble."
West designed Hope Academy and the remodeled Eisenhower High School, and his design for Normal Community High School was recognized as the best in the state in the 1990s. He worked on projects for the University of Illinois and Millikin University and Johnson said West's talent was a big reason BLDD grew into the respected firm it is today.
“Such a loss for his family, friends and our community,” said Rep. Dan Caulkins. “Randy brought professionalism and creativity to everything. I'll miss his wit and our conversations about local issues.”
Eisenhower High School renovations
Brown_Marcus 1.24.14.jpg
Hoots_Charles 1.24.14.jpg
Koetje_Rick 1.24.14.jpg
Mic and Ikes 1.24.14.jpg
Owens_Tiara 1.24.14.jpg
Davis_Gloria 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 1 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 2 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 3 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 4 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 5 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 6 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 7 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 8 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 9 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 10 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 11 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 12 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 14 1.24.14.jpg
Eisenhower 1st School Day 13 1.24.14.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter