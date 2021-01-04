Randy West remembered as Decatur's 'biggest cheerleader'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sam Johnson, a retired principal at BLDD and a longtime co-worker and friend, as well as fellow Veggies member, said that though West began his career in Houston, the hometown pull was strong, and he returned to Decatur to join the firm of Bradley Likins Dillow Drayton, now known as BLDD Architects.

“He was a remarkably talented architect who could have worked anywhere in the country, but he chose to work in Decatur because of his love for his hometown,” Johnson said. He was a prolific draftsman, drawing by hand, and his drawings are like works of art. His drawing style was completely distinctive and unique. But as strong as his drafting skills were, his design skills were stronger. Nobody I've ever met could solve a design problem as quickly and as capably as Randy West.”

Johnson said West loved his hometown.

“Nobody was a bigger cheerleader for Decatur than Randy West,” Johnson said. “Intensely protective of his hometown, he was always able to see a better future. He was an optimist's optimist. And despite his accomplishments, his hometown roots kept him humble."