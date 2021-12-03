Read Across Mattoon reaches milestone

DECATUR – Starting her career at Mattoon Middle School as a home economics teacher in 1980, Anieta Trame really didn’t have a background as a librarian and never taught anything else outside of math courses and computer programs.

During that time, Trame said the library was mostly teacher focused, meaning that when students were in the library they were expected to be seated, quiet and would only stay if they had to work on research papers.

So it was to her surprise when she was asked in 2000 to become the middle school’s librarian.

“I did the computer program and so they thought well, if you could do the computer programs, you can become a librarian of course,” Trame said. “Their whole focus was to turn the library around to be very kid focused and that was my focus as well.”

While going to school in Chicago and receiving her certification, Trame said she came up with the idea for Reading Across Mattoon when listening to a radio and she heard about city officials trying to promote reading through a “One City, One Book” program with Harper Lee’s 1960 novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

After getting back, Trame took a similar idea to the then-assistant principal Suzy Smith who recommended she start her search with the list of nominated books from the annual Rebecca Caudill Young Readers' Book Award.

Trame, who continued as the middle school’s librarian until retiring in May 2015, said she created a student reading committee in 2001 made up of two students from each class that discussed which book from the list would be the book everyone reads.

Now reaching the 20th anniversary and with just two books left to choose from, the Read Across Mattoon program plans to continue reaching students and community members through literacy.

“The process has evolved from the beginning,” said Trame, who now serves as the librarian at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. “We put about 100 books out that first time and when I left we put over 1,000 books out in the community, so it was a big difference.”

The student reading committee, which is now advised by the school’s library media specialist Ingrid Minger, will unveil its decision during the school board meeting in January and then distribute copies of the book throughout the community to encourage a shared reading experience.

“All of the books, since I’ve taken over, we’ve really tried to think about what message is and what conversations it will lead to,” Minger said. “We’re really trying to delve deeper into what connections people can make to the books.”

Minger said the final decision will come between Alex Tresniowski and Laura Schroff’s biography “An Invisible Thread,” which is about a lifelong friendship between a sales executive and a disadvantaged young boy, and Janae Marks novel “From the Desk of Zoe Washington,” which tells the story of a 14-year-old girl who writes back and forth with her father in prison.

Once the students make their decision, Minger said they promote the book throughout the community - either in person or through video chat because of the pandemic - and offer it at both the school and public library.

“We’ve also partnered with the public library and it’s one of the only partnerships like this in the state that they’ve given us access to all of their eBook databases,” Minger said. “The digital consortium with other libraries opens our kids to 1,000s of more books so we also push the eBooks versions as well.”

Other books that Minger has introduced since starting in the position in 2015 include “The War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Bradley, "Michael Vey: The Prisoner of Cell 25" which is the first book in a seven-book series by author Richard Paul Evans, and “I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives,” by Caitlyn Alifirenka and Martin Ganda.

“I mean this has really been driven by the middle school media directors and librarians and Ingrid is full of energy, she’s very student and community orientated and she’s also collaborative,” said Mattoon Public Library Director Carl Walworth. “Her enthusiasm for literature and for her student’s success really shines through.”

Cheryl Body, the literacy program coordinator at the Mattoon Public Library, said she was a special ed teacher at the middle school when Trame was still the media specialist and she would get her students involved with the school by participating in the reading program.

Body said one of her favorites from the programs was “A War That Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley because she has read it five times out loud for her students over the years.

“It touched my heart,” Body said. “It’s easier for me to introduce a book to students that I love because then I can draw them in from how exuberant I am about it.”

Christina Edmonds-Behrend, professor in the department of special education at Eastern Illinois University, said she got involved with the program back when she used to supervise practicum students every morning at the middle school through EIU’s special education department.

Loving the idea of encouraging students to read, Edmonds-Behrend said she started reading the same titles recommended by the committee and has even used segments of “Out of My Mind” by Sharon M. Draper to help facilitate a course on assessment.

“I just love it when community members get to be involved as much as they can,” Edmonds-Behrend said. “I think with the coronavirus and everything, we’re all separated and maybe through books it’s a way for us to connect again.”

