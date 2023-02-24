Akorn Pharmaceuticals CEO Douglas Boothe told workers earlier this week that the company was ending all U.S. operations, laying off workers without severance pay and filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The company, based in Gurnee, Illinois, filed its first documents toward that end in federal court Thursday.

According to Akorn's petition, management estimates that after any administrative expenses are paid, no funds will be available to unsecured creditors. The company estimated it has between 50,0001 and 100,000 creditors and approximately $500,000,001 to $1 billion in assets.

For its liabilities, the company estimated between $100,000,001 and $500 million.

The company submitted a copy of omnibus resolutions adopted by Akorn's Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 as part of its bankruptcy filings.

According to those resolutions, board members "determined that the companies do not have sufficient capital to continue their operations" and determined it was in the best interests of "stakeholders, creditors, and other interested parties" to terminate all employees.

The board authorized management to let employees know they were being terminated in connection with the bankruptcy petitions, "including the provision of any and all notices that are required by law or otherwise deemed advisable, including under "Warn" or similar laws, rules, or regulations," the resolutions read.

Also on Thursday, a group of workers in Decatur filed a class action lawsuit against the company, alleging it violated the federal WARN Act by conducting a mass layoff without adequate notice. A separate, but similar, class action lawsuit from a former Akorn employee was also filed as part of the bankruptcy case.

Below are key documents filed in the case so far.

