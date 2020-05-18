READ THE SERIES: How COVID-19 is affecting the meat industry in Central Illinois and beyond

News teams from Lee Enterprises Midwest newspapers collaborated to provide a multi-part analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Midwestern meat industry. From the infection of workers slowing and shutting down processing plants to the impact on farmers and consumers, the coverage is a deep dive into the problem expected to linger for months.
A traffic jam of livestock is stalled on farms and ranches as major processing plants spanning Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana struggle to react to the impact of the virus on its workforce.
For butchers and grocers, the pandemic’s impact stretches right to the consumer. Here's how the situation is playing out in Central Illinois.
COVID-19's impact on the meat industry has left people across the Midwest unable to buy burgers from some major fast-food chains and led to prices doubling in some cases within a few weeks.
Many vegetarians and animal rights activists believe the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it has ravaged the meat industry, could be a turning point in more Americans joining their meat-free ranks.
PHOTOS: Meat shortage and Central Illinois
051720-blm-loc-9locker
051720-blm-loc-5locker
051720-blm-loc-6locker
051720-blm-loc-7locker
051720-blm-loc-8locker
051720-blm-loc-4locker
051720-blm-loc-2locker
051720-blm-loc-3locker
051720-blm-loc-1locker
DOMINANT
051720-blm-loc-3grocer
051720-blm-loc-4grocer
051720-blm-loc-4grocer
051720-blm-loc-5grocer
051720-blm-loc-6grocer
051720-blm-loc-7grocer
051720-blm-loc-9grocer
051720-blm-loc-1grocer
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.