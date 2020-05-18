READ THE SERIES: How COVID-19 is affecting the meat industry in Central Illinois and beyond
0 comments
alert

READ THE SERIES: How COVID-19 is affecting the meat industry in Central Illinois and beyond

  • 0

News teams from Lee Enterprises Midwest newspapers collaborated to provide a multi-part analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Midwestern meat industry. From the infection of workers slowing and shutting down processing plants to the impact on farmers and consumers, the coverage is a deep dive into the problem expected to linger for months. 

Meat industry butchered by COVID-19 in the Midwest

A traffic jam of livestock is stalled on farms and ranches as major processing plants spanning Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana struggle to react to the impact of the virus on its workforce.

Ray_Eric-051420-6.jpg

Eric Ray, a manager at Jeffrey's Meat Market in Decatur, Illinois, says that they've sold "more than Christmas, and have been consistent for two months." 7

How COVID-19 is felt among Decatur area meat producers, consumers

For butchers and grocers, the pandemic’s impact stretches right to the consumer. Here's how the situation is playing out in Central Illinois. 

INSIDE

A display of meat at Jeffrey's Meat Market in Decatur is shown. 

Rising meat prices slamming Midwest business, consumers

COVID-19's impact on the meat industry has left people across the Midwest unable to buy burgers from some major fast-food chains and led to prices doubling in some cases within a few weeks.

DOMINANT

Tom Leeper talks about the impact of COVID on his farm in rural Decatur. Coronavirus has upended the food supply chain.

Midwest vegans push upside to downturn in meat supply chain

Many vegetarians and animal rights activists believe the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it has ravaged the meat industry, could be a turning point in more Americans joining their meat-free ranks.

PHOTOS: Meat shortage and Central Illinois 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News