READ THE SERIES: How COVID-19 is affecting the meat industry in Central Illinois and beyond

News teams from Lee Enterprises Midwest newspapers collaborated to provide a multi-part analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Midwestern meat industry. From the infection of workers slowing and shutting down processing plants to the impact on farmers and consumers, the coverage is a deep dive into the problem expected to linger for months.

A traffic jam of livestock is stalled on farms and ranches as major processing plants spanning Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Indiana struggle to react to the impact of the virus on its workforce.