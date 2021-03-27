Readers share "Good Things" from 2020

My "one good thing" is learning to do a Zoom call, and having "family Zoom time." The pandemic has been especially hard on my 88 year old mother. Like most of us, she has been unable to go visit relatives and friends, and do normal activities that she loves. At Christmas time, she was really down, missing face to face visits with family. She planned a quiet get together with my son and I to celebrate. I surprised her with a Zoom call with my siblings. Her reaction was priceless, and all the stress of quarantine, etc. seemed to melt away for awhile. We laughed and shared stories, just like we would have in person. It amazed my mother that we were able to see everyone all together, from Hawaii, California, Utah and Illinois. Subsequently, we decided to have family Zoom time once a month, which hopefully will continue long after the pandemic.
Tricia Bleavins
My experience has to do with getting a shopping cart at Aldi's. A quarter is required to unlock a cart. As I walked up to get one another shopper, who was leaving, offered her cart to me. I offered her a quarter, but she refused to take it. I always remember her saying, "Please pass it on." Since then I have continued to "Pass it on."
The smile of the recipients is always warm and heartfelt. What joy!
Robert Mooth
###
1. 23 year old son came home from Colorado
2. COVID-19 did not kill me in November
3. I took a big pay cut but got to keep my job
4. The "nodule" found in my lung is not growing
5. The lights and heat are still on
There's lots of "good things" right under our noses if we just skew our perspective just a little bit.
Tom Greenwood
###
My one good thing is a series of a lot of things piled into one. I would like to say “thank you” to all the essential workers that are risking their health and lives during the coronavirus outbreak to ensure we the people of America continue to stay safe.
These workers are involved in public health and safety as well as community wellbeing. While many of us are being told to stay home, these workers have a responsibility during the outbreak to continue operations, putting their lives in danger for us. Some workers are behind the scenes of COVID-19 keeping society functioning without the general public realizing how essential they are. Going out of their way to help one another, you can call these workers my Unsung Heroes (in no particular order):
Physicians, nurses and assistants, dentists, pharmacists, delivery drivers, social workers, hospitals, ambulance drivers, 911 dispatchers, firemen, food service workers, mental health care workers, health departments, home health care staff, nursing care facilities, law enforcement personnel, restaurants “curb-side”, farmers and information technology specialists, keeping everyone informed and updated regarding COVID-19. These workers are the true meaning of “We’re Stronger Together.” Thanks to all essential workers!
I apologize if I’ve left anyone out.
Jeremy Jones
###
Besides the vast amount of snow removal by my friends, I thank them for providing books. With the libraries dealing with COVID, I rely on literate chums to share bags of books with me and Little Free Libraries. I have not received on duplicate from the various sources. I’ve been forced to read Carl Sagan, Buckminster Fuller, Bruce Lee and phony Charles Lindbergh the Nazi Sympathizer. Where would truth be if not for Little Free Libraries? I have six LFLS and visit regularly. Each is one good thing.
Linda Hutton
###
My husband and I raised our children nearly 60 miles away from Decatur, where much of my immediate family did and still resides. Through a very circuitous route, after five years of living out of state, we were able to secure full-time jobs in the Decatur and now live minutes from my father-in-law, my sisters, and my adult children are within a couple of hours. So 2021 blessed us with improving proximity to our loved ones.
Tina Coates