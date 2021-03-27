Readers share "Good Things" from 2020

My "one good thing" is learning to do a Zoom call, and having "family Zoom time." The pandemic has been especially hard on my 88 year old mother. Like most of us, she has been unable to go visit relatives and friends, and do normal activities that she loves. At Christmas time, she was really down, missing face to face visits with family. She planned a quiet get together with my son and I to celebrate. I surprised her with a Zoom call with my siblings. Her reaction was priceless, and all the stress of quarantine, etc. seemed to melt away for awhile. We laughed and shared stories, just like we would have in person. It amazed my mother that we were able to see everyone all together, from Hawaii, California, Utah and Illinois. Subsequently, we decided to have family Zoom time once a month, which hopefully will continue long after the pandemic.