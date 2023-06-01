Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The family of Rebecca Bliefnick released the following statement Wednesday after an Adams County jury found her estranged husband, Timothy Bliefnick, guilty of her murder.

"We should not be standing here today. We should not be delivering this statement. We should not be living in a world where a crime like this is possible. We should not have to suffer a life without Becky who was robbed of her life in the most hateful, cowardly and cruel way. Her boys were robbed of a loving, devoted mother. I was robbed of my sister and best friend. My parents were robbed of their daughter, and as a parent myself, I cannot imagine a greater torture. Becky was a niece, an aunt and a cousin; a friend, a colleague and a caregiver. All those who love her carry heavy heartache in the wake of this tragedy.

The judicial process cannot bring her back nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that the verdict delivers justice, and we are thankful for all who made it a reality. Our family would like to express our eternal gratitude for the tenacity, professionalism and compassion shown by the Quincy Police Department, the state's attorney's office and the jury of our peers who all had to face such horrible realities to bring forward this resolution. Specifically, we want to thank Detectives Cowick and Eddy, Josh Jones, Laura Keck and Trisha Hubbard, who have all worked so tirelessly in pursuit of the truth. We also want to thank the media who have shined a light on Becky's life with respect and dignity.

As a family of faith, we are deeply thankful for our family, friends and the complete strangers who have rallied around us and prayed for us during these incredibly dark days. We live with the hope that the worst moment of our lives cannot define who we are, as we pick up the pieces to raise Becky's boys in the way we know she would want. While life cannot be normal in the ways it once was, such love and support does help restore the belief that the world does, in fact, have more good than evil. As they go forward with the certain truth that their father murdered their mother, we ask that you keep Becky’s three, incredible boys in your prayers.

We will move forward by leaning on each other—and our faith—for healing. We will speak of Becky warmly and often, remembering the way she lived and loved, not the way she died. She will be missed forever and loved always."

