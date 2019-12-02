Reception to honor Stacey Brohard planned at Good Samaritan Inn

×
DECATUR – A reception for the Rev. Stacey Brohard will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St.
Brohard will retire at the end of this year after seven years at the helm of Good Samaritan Inn. Formal remarks will be at 5:15 p.m.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
