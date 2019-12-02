You are the owner of this article.
Reception to honor Stacey Brohard planned at Good Samaritan Inn
The Good Samaritan Inn executive director Rev. Stacey Brohard addresses attendees as Richland Community College Foundation executive director Julie Melton looks on during the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Pantry at Richland Community College Tuesday.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR – A reception for the Rev. Stacey Brohard will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St.

Brohard will retire at the end of this year after seven years at the helm of Good Samaritan Inn. Formal remarks will be at 5:15 p.m.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

