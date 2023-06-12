DECATUR — Decatur resident Marshall Sperry brought his son Bryon to Splash Cove for a special time at the water park.

“He loves the water,” the father said. “And this is a little more relaxed.”

Bryon, 36, and a few of his friends were invited to a Special Needs Open Swim designed just for them.

“There’s not a whole lot of people here, so I can watch him,” Marshall said.

The special needs swim times are held in the morning, before the public and larger crowds arrive in the afternoon.

Seth Martin, 25, spent the morning taking in all of the available water activities. “I like being with my friends,” he said. “They’re fun.”

Special Recreation Calendar For the list of events, times and dates for the Special Recreation activities, visit www.decatur-parks.org/special-recreation.

Aquatics attendant Keeley Keane greeted the visitors as they entered the water park. “The life guards just have to make sure they were being cautious when they were talking to them,” she said.

The smaller group is easier on the staff as well as the swimmers. “They can watch their zones more closely,” Keane said about her co-workers.

Brothers James Briggs, 20, and Sean Briggs, 23, spent much of the morning swimming in one of the park’s two whirlpools. Their mother, Heather Briggs, said she was happy to see her sons relaxed and enjoying themselves. “They should do this every week,” she said.

Heather Briggs has taken her sons to similar public events, only to be disappointed in the community’s reaction. “We get stares and dirty looks and whispers,” she said. “It happens all the time.”

Dana Floyd organizes the special needs activities for the Decatur Park District.

#TogetherDecatur Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

Events, such as the monthly KC Hall Dance, Bowling at Sparetime Lanes, movie nights, visits to the Macon County Animal Shelter and Special Olympics, are just a few of the many programs people with special needs can attend. Camp I Can also provides activities throughout the summer.

Registration for the activities are available at the Decatur Park District’s website.

The open swim day allows the people in Floyd’s care to bond with their friends during the summer event, she said. “They can come and have fun,” she said. “It’s not as chaotic as a regular pool day.”

“It’s a no judgment zone too,” said mother Heather Henderson. “It’s not as crowded for kids who have sensory issues. They can get overstimulated because of too much noise.”

Henderson’s 14-year-old son Hunter Erbes enjoys the water, his mother said. “He has room and can do his own thing,” she said.

Henderson was just as excited for the open swim day as her son.

“I was thrilled about it when I found out,” she said. “I didn’t think there were a lot of special-need things to do in the community. It really opened up our world.”

19 memories of Decatur parks Cooling off Dangling Good Time Fariview Park bears Figure Skating Fun Fair Fun Fair Fun Fair slide Hockey classes given at ice rink Immersed in Studies Joyland Joyland Me and my penguin Nelson Park Golf Course Nelson Park Golf Course New Instructor Really reeling Skating Summer in the Parks Summer officially arrives