DECATUR — Decatur resident Marshall Sperry brought his son Bryon to
Splash Cove for a special time at the water park.
“He loves the water,” the father said. “And this is a little more relaxed.”
Bryon, 36, and a few of his friends were invited to a
Special Needs Open Swim designed just for them.
“There’s not a whole lot of people here, so I can watch him,” Marshall said.
The
special needs swim times are held in the morning, before the public and larger crowds arrive in the afternoon.
Nathan Ison, 25, takes a break on the side of the swimming pool at Splash Cove.
Donnette Beckett
Seth Martin, 25, spent the morning taking in all of the available water activities. “I like being with my friends,” he said. “They’re fun.”
Special Recreation Calendar
For the list of events, times and dates for the Special Recreation activities, visit
www.decatur-parks.org/special-recreation.
Aquatics attendant Keeley Keane greeted the visitors as they entered the water park. “The life guards just have to make sure they were being cautious when they were talking to them,” she said.
The smaller group is easier on the staff as well as the swimmers. “They can watch their zones more closely,” Keane said about her co-workers.
James Briggs, left, and Bryon Sperry take laps around the Splash Cove whirlpool during a Special Needs Open Swim on Monday in Decatur.
Donnette Beckett
Brothers James Briggs, 20, and Sean Briggs, 23, spent much of the morning swimming in one of the park’s two whirlpools. Their mother, Heather Briggs, said she was happy to see her sons relaxed and enjoying themselves. “They should do this every week,” she said.
Heather Briggs has taken her sons to similar public events, only to be disappointed in the community’s reaction. “We get stares and dirty looks and whispers,” she said. “It happens all the time.”
Dana Floyd organizes the special needs activities for the Decatur Park District.
Events, such as the monthly KC Hall Dance, Bowling at Sparetime Lanes, movie nights, visits to the Macon County Animal Shelter and Special Olympics, are just a few of the many programs people with special needs can attend. Camp I Can also provides activities throughout the summer.
Carter Jackson, 8, makes a landing on the Splash Cove slide.
Donnette Beckett
Registration for the activities are available at the Decatur Park District’s website.
The open swim day allows the people in Floyd’s care to bond with their friends during the summer event, she said. “They can come and have fun,” she said. “It’s not as chaotic as a regular pool day.”
“It’s a no judgment zone too,” said mother Heather Henderson. “It’s not as crowded for kids who have sensory issues. They can get overstimulated because of too much noise.”
Henderson’s 14-year-old son Hunter Erbes enjoys the water, his mother said. “He has room and can do his own thing,” she said.
Christian Broaddus, left, and Sean Briggs take a spin around one of two Splash Cove whirlpools.
Donnette Beckett
Henderson was just as excited for the open swim day as her son.
“I was thrilled about it when I found out,” she said. “I didn’t think there were a lot of special-need things to do in the community. It really opened up our world.”
19 memories of Decatur parks
Cooling off
1988: Four-year-old Lauren Bradley found a cool spot Tuesday. She visited the Nelson Park swimming pool and appeared to be refreshed after her dip.
H&R file photo
Dangling Good Time
1966: Some feet dangled in the swimming pool at Nelson Park for the first time today as the Red Cross "Learn to Swim" program got under way. A few, at the far end of the pool, have ventured in to the pool while others seem to prefer the sidelines at present.
H&R file photo
Fariview Park bears
1916: Teddy and Smithy roam their cage and greet visitors at Fairview Park. The bears were bought this year with $100 donated by the public and apparently didn’t like each other too much at first. The fate of those first two bears isn’t clear. A 1925 clipping reported that ‘the Fairview bears are dead.’ They were shot by a taxidermist.
Herald & Review Archives
Figure Skating
1966: Jeanette Petrie, one of two instructors provided by the Decatur Park District at Fairview Rink, helps the teenage group begin.
H&R file photo
Fun Fair
1983: Joe Farflinger and sons, MIchael, 6, and Robbie, 5, brave the Fun Fair's giant slide.
H&R file photo
Fun Fair
1970
H&R file photo
Fun Fair slide
1980: The giant slide offered the daring a bird's-eye view of th eFun Fair Saturday in Fairview Park.
H&R file photo
Hockey classes given at ice rink
1963
H&R file photo
Immersed in Studies
1966: Red Cross volunteers today began twice-a-week swimming lessons for students enrolled in the city schools' compensatory education program.
H&R file photo
Joyland
1963: Youngsters ride, impervious of controversy surround Joyland.
H&R file photo
Me and my penguin
1990: Gerome Woodland, 8, of Decatur happily naps on his inflatible penguin during a time out on a hot afternoon last week at Fairview Park.
H&R file photo
Nelson Park Golf Course
1989: The best golfers start young, as this quintet knows. the boys - from left, Robbie Laegeler, 6, Andy Fischer, 7, Chris Weigel, 6, Justin Morrision, 7, and Jeff Houseman, 6 - also kept in mind the adage "drive for show, putt for dough" as they polished their putting practice on the green at Nelson Park Golf Course Tuesday.
H&R file photo
Nelson Park Golf Course
1960: Nelson Park Golf Cours, pictured here, overlooks Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
New Instructor
1962:
H&R file photo
Really reeling
1984: Fun and sun combined on the first day of Decatur's 29th Fun Fair Friday. Taking a spin on the Scrambler are, from left: Lindsey Delahunty, 9; Angie Michel, 12, Kim Ehrmantraut, 11, and Christine Houseworth, 12.
H&R file photo
Skating
1980: Gliding through a Sunday of fun, skaters took advantage of "Crazy Day on Ice" at Fairview Park Rink.
H&R file photo
Summer in the Parks
1981: Although it's not summer yet by the calendar, the season has arrived for these fun-loving youngsters. Aboe, the Nelson Park pool got a good workout Sunday as area youths sought relief from the heat and humidity. Top, new park leaders have been playing a variety of games recently at South Shores School, including this one called "Who's It?" The object of the game is for the audience to guess what animal is being portrayed. Playing wolf is Lance Borske.
H&R file photo
Summer officially arrives
1978: Today is the first official day of summer, according to the calendar, and these children from Humpty Dumpty School got into the "swim" of things by visiting and frolicking in and around the wading pool in Fairview Park. The bright, sunny and warm first-day-of-summer weather was a direct contrast to the dark, dreary and extremely rainy day on Tuesday.
H&R file photo
