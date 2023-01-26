 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Andy Grammer to play at the Devon

  • 0
  • SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

Kevin Costner shares a toast with the adoring Decatur crowd at the end of his performance Saturday with his band Modern West at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Ampitheater has added another performer to its summer 2023 lineup. 

Singer Andy Grammer, known for songs such as “Honey, I’m Good," will be performing at the Devon on July 28. 

Grammer's show will be included in the venue's 2023 season ticket package. Tickets will go on sale at a later date and range in price from $30 to $40, plus fees. 

Grammer's other hits include “Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me" and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)." 

Fans can follow The Devon on Facebook and and find more updates about the forthcoming season on devonamphitheater.com

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan bitter winter: Severe cold kills more than 150 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News