Andy Grammer to play at the Devon

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Ampitheater has added another performer to its summer 2023 lineup.

Singer Andy Grammer, known for songs such as “Honey, I’m Good," will be performing at the Devon on July 28.

Grammer's show will be included in the venue's 2023 season ticket package. Tickets will go on sale at a later date and range in price from $30 to $40, plus fees.

Grammer's other hits include “Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me" and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)."

Fans can follow The Devon on Facebook and and find more updates about the forthcoming season on devonamphitheater.com.

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater