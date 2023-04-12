DECATUR — Decatur area residents can enjoy the outdoors — and help clean it up — during a free festival this Earth Day.

The Decatur Audubon Society and the Macon County Conservation District will hold their annual Festival of Spring and Sangamon River Cleanup on Saturday, April 22, at the Rock Springs Conservation Area.

Registration for the festival is not required, and all events except canoeing are free. Canoeing will cost $3 per person. Most events will take place from noon to 4 p.m. unless otherwise specified.

The festival will start with a bird banding demonstration from Travis Wilcoxen of Millikin University at the Rock Springs Information Pavilion from 8-10 a.m.

Multiple guided hikes will also take place throughout the day, including a bird hike at 8 a.m., a wildflower hike at 1 p.m. and an Earth Day celebration hike at 2:30. Hikers should wear sturdy shoes.

Those interested in helping to clean up the Sangamon River can meet at the Information Pavilion beginning at 9:30 a.m. Staff will shuttle volunteers to cleanup sites. Organized groups or clubs should call 217-423-7708 in advance so staff can make accommodations.

Clean-up will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants should dress to get dirty and bring their own gloves. Bags will be provided.

Guests can also see a Birds of Prey Show inside the nature center at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Canoes will be available at the pond by the pavilions. A naturalist will be on hand to give instructions and answer questions before canoes launch. All equipment is provided. At least one adult must be in each canoe.

Tours of the heirloom vegetable and herb gardens at Homestead Prairie Farm will be offered throughout the afternoon. Guests can learn how plants were historically grown and used and ask questions of gardening experts from the University of Illinois Extension.

Guests can also tour the Trobaugh-Good House, an 1860s farm house at Homestead Prairie Farm. Interpreters in period clothing will be on site to answer questions.

Throughout the day, guests can learn from local organizations that work to benefit water and wildlife. Those organizations include: Decatur Audubon Society, Glacier’s Edge Master Naturalists, Macon County Master Gardeners, Community Environmental Council, Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park & Memorial, Mercy Gardens, Bright Start, Boy Scouts of America, Garden Club of Decatur, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Sustainable Agriculture Association.

Concessions will also be available for purchase. All purchases will benefit the Macon County Conservation Foundation.

Other activities will be offered, including a scavenger hunt, the Web of Life Game, Restoration Station, a book exchange, live reptiles, pond exploration and more.

