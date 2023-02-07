DECATUR — The Love Stinks Trivia Night will be Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Arts at Decatur Park District, the event will include a cash bar, concessions, and 50/50 raffles, as well as the trivia game.

The dinner will be hosted by Papa Murphy’s and includes a team meal with two pizzas, dessert and drinks. An individual dinner for $10 includes two slices of pizza, dessert, and drink.

Teams can include up to eight people. Admission is $160 per team, or $200 per team with a team dinner.

The cash prizes include a $200 award for the first-place team, as well as additional prizes for the last place team and best team name.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Arts at the Decatur Park District.

For more information and to register a team, call 217-619-8042.

