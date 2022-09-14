 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assumption event to celebrate French heritage

ASSUMPTION — The village of Assumption will host the first French Heritage Celebration from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the downtown area.

Admission into the event is free.

The heroes of 9-11 remembered 21 years later

Activities include a photo contest featuring modern day accessories inspired by French heritage, a large variety of locally brewed beers for purchase, performances of the local "The Tale of Two Cities," musical entertainment, Farmers Market vendors, food trucks and specials from area businesses.

For more information, visit the Assumption Community Pride Association Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

