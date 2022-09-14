Assumption event to celebrate French heritage

ASSUMPTION — The village of
Assumption will host the first French Heritage Celebration from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the downtown area.
Admission into the event is free.
Activities include a photo contest featuring modern day accessories inspired by French heritage, a large variety of locally brewed beers for purchase, performances of the local "The Tale of Two Cities," musical entertainment, Farmers Market vendors, food trucks and specials from area businesses.
For more information, visit the Assumption Community Pride Association
Facebook page.
Photos: A sampling of food available at the 2022 Illinois State Fair
Walking horse shoe 1 081122.JPG
The walking horseshoe is a new take on a Springfield classic.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
Randall Heppe 1 081122.JPG
Randall Heppe of East Peoria enjoys some Wisconsin fried cheese.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
Grilled Cheese 1 081122.JPG
Rainbow grilled cheese is available on the Avenue of Flags.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
Emily Chronister 1 081122.JPG
Truckin Good Food INC's Emily Chronister hands reporter Brenden Moore some apple pie fries on Thursday during the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Donnette Beckett 1 081122.JPG
Reporters Donnette Beckett, left, and Brenden Moore sample the walking horse shoe from Mehan's Lemonade on Thursday during the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brian Harrison 1 081122.JPG
Brian Harrison prepares a rainbow grilled cheese on Thursday at the Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
Apple Pie Fries 1 081122.JPG
The Truckin Good Food stand on Main Street sells apple pie fries, a new item this year.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
falafel 1 081122.JPG
A variety of different food items including Mediterranean falafel can be sampled in the Village of Cultures at the Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON THE PANTAGRAPH
Village of Cultures 1 081122.JPG
A variety of different food items from around the world can be sampled in the Village of Cultures at the Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON THE PANTAGRAPH
Mediterranean 081122.JPG
A variety of different food items including Mediterranean can be sampled in the Village of Cultures at the Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON THE PANTAGRAPH
Cultures 1 081122.JPG
A variety of different food items including Mediterranean, Greek and Filipino can be sampled in the Village of Cultures at the Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON THE PANTAGRAPH
Nick Boucher 1 081122.JPG
Truckin Good Food INC's Nick Boucher talks about the success of the apple pie fries on Thursday during the 2022 Illinois State Fair.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Corn dogs 1 081122.JPG
Reporter Brenden Moore, an advocate of ketchup on corndogs, gets his fix from Vose Fine Foods.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
Donnette Beckett 2 081122.JPG
Reporters Donnette Beckett, left, and Brenden Moore sample the lemon shakeup.
CLAY JACKSON, LEE ENTERPRISES
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!