DECATUR — Decatur resident Titus Young was so anxious to explore all the features at the Airport Fun Day on Saturday at the Decatur Airport, his mother had to take a moment to rest.

“It’s been pretty fun,” Titus said. “And I saw the most, best thing ever.”

The 8-year-old then listed every activity he took part in, including sitting inside a helicopter and an airplane as well as playing with a toy plane.

“And I got to see animals,” Titus said.

During the Airport Fun Day, families were invited to get an up-close view of equipment and aircraft stationed at the local airport.

“We were able to look, ask some questions, and they had some foam planes they could play with,” Titus’ mother, Tykesia Young, said during a break in the action.

According to Airport Director Tim Wright, this year marks the 15th year for the annual event.

“It’s an overall good experience for the public to come see their airport and to get close to aviation,” he said.

Featured aircraft included a Blackhawk helicopter from the Army Aviation Support Facility stationed at the airport. The airport’s snow removal equipment and emergency vehicles were popular with families as well, Wright said.

“They get to get close to these monstrous, massive machines,” he said. “The young kids just love seeing the big equipment.”

The control tower was open for families to get a bird’s-eye view of the airport, providing they were willing to take the nearly 100 steps it takes to get to the top.

“They get to see the planes land and take off,” Wright said.

Members from the Experimental Aircraft Association and the local flying club, Decatur Aero Club, assisted the children into the small planes stationed on the ground. The EAA also flew a select number of young fliers, ages 8 to 17, during the Young Eagle Flights.

Aero Club member Carter Oliver spent the morning directing the children as well as caring for the small planes.

“There’s been a lot of kids who have shown an interest,” he said. “Of course they want to touch all the buttons and move the flight controls around.”

A few of the controls needed to be handled with care.

“But they’re not going to hurt anything,” Oliver said.

Claude Gooch, chief pilot for Adams Aerial Solutions, said he was also having a good time at the event, “seeing all the kids and the smiles, and answering all the questions,” he said. “And I got a lot of hugs today.”

In the coming weeks, Gooch will be seen flying above the fields in the company’s air tractors, more commonly referred to as crop dusters. “Or aerial applicators,” he said.

The planes are typically yellow and seen spraying the fields, according to Wright.

“It’s becoming flying season for them,” he said. “So you’ll start seeing the yellow airplanes.”

Since the airport is owned and managed by the Decatur Park District, the Scovill Zoo Mobile Zoo was invited to the event.

“It’s the park district doing what we do best and pulling together to make events happen,” Wright said.

Organizers of the event are already working on plans for next year’s Airport Fun Day.

“We plan on making it bigger than this year,” Wright said.

