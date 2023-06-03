DECATUR — Decatur resident Titus Young was so anxious to explore all the features at the
Airport Fun Day on Saturday at the Decatur Airport, his mother had to take a moment to rest.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Titus said. “And I saw the most, best thing ever.”
Aaric Gerling, 6, from Decatur, tests out an airplane on Saturday during the Decatur Airport Fun Day.
The 8-year-old then listed every activity he took part in, including sitting inside a helicopter and an airplane as well as playing with a toy plane.
“And I got to see animals,” Titus said.
During the Airport Fun Day, families were invited to get an up-close view of equipment and aircraft stationed at the local airport.
“We were able to look, ask some questions, and they had some foam planes they could play with,” Titus’ mother, Tykesia Young, said during a break in the action.
According to
Airport Director Tim Wright, this year marks the 15th year for the annual event.
“It’s an overall good experience for the public to come see their airport and to get close to aviation,” he said.
Along with aircraft, emergency equipment was on display during Saturday's Airport Fun Day in Decatur.
Featured aircraft included a Blackhawk helicopter from the Army Aviation Support Facility stationed at the airport. The airport’s snow removal equipment and emergency vehicles were popular with families as well, Wright said.
“They get to get close to these monstrous, massive machines,” he said. “The young kids just love seeing the big equipment.”
The control tower was open for families to get a bird’s-eye view of the airport, providing they were willing to take the nearly 100 steps it takes to get to the top.
“They get to see the planes land and take off,” Wright said.
Decatur Aero Club member Carter Oliver assisted children on Saturday during the Airport Fun Day.
Members from the Experimental Aircraft Association and the local flying club, Decatur Aero Club, assisted the children into the small planes stationed on the ground. The EAA also flew a select number of young fliers, ages 8 to 17, during the Young Eagle Flights.
Aero Club member Carter Oliver spent the morning directing the children as well as caring for the small planes.
“There’s been a lot of kids who have shown an interest,” he said. “Of course they want to touch all the buttons and move the flight controls around.”
A few of the controls needed to be handled with care.
“But they’re not going to hurt anything,” Oliver said.
Claude Gooch, chief pilot for Adams Aerial Solutions, points out areas of the plane's engine during an Airport Fun Day on Saturday at the Decatur Airport.
Claude Gooch, chief pilot for Adams Aerial Solutions, said he was also having a good time at the event, “seeing all the kids and the smiles, and answering all the questions,” he said. “And I got a lot of hugs today.”
In the coming weeks, Gooch will be seen flying above the fields in the company’s air tractors, more commonly referred to as crop dusters. “Or aerial applicators,” he said.
The planes are typically yellow and seen spraying the fields, according to Wright.
“It’s becoming flying season for them,” he said. “So you’ll start seeing the yellow airplanes.”
Since the airport is owned and managed by the Decatur Park District, the Scovill Zoo Mobile Zoo was invited to the event.
“It’s the park district doing what we do best and pulling together to make events happen,” Wright said.
Organizers of the event are already working on plans for next year’s Airport Fun Day.
“We plan on making it bigger than this year,” Wright said.
History photos: Decatur Airport and aircraft
Decatur
1934: Letters 26 feet high spell the word "Decatur" at the airport northwest of the city. The entire word is 188 feet long and is visible from a height of more than 10,000 feet. The letters are made by filling a trench with whitewashed stone. The Illinois aeronautics commission requested the marker.
Initial flight
1951: Welcoming the initial flight of Ozark Airlines to Indianapolis after the company began operations here was this group. Then Mayor Robert E. Willis, on steps, greeted Ladie Hamilton, Ozark president. Others, left to right, are Ambrose Moran, Ray L. Burkeybile, Kenneth L. Hebel and Norman Lents, Park Board member.
New airport
1932: New airport
1932 Airplane
1932
Airplane
1933
Hangar
1941: Many air miles away, fliers now can see the hangar at the Decatur airport. This week the hangar was given a coat of aluminum paint. And yesterday black letters, D-E-C-A-T-U-R, were painted on the hangar roof. The airport now can be easily identified. Shown near the hangar, in this aerial photograph taken from the west, are seven planes. Last night the Decatur Airport Co., through the airport committee of the Association of Commerce, offered all facilities at the airport to the Park district. With the offer, the committee requested the Park board to order an election on a special levy enabling it to acquire and operate a modern airport under a proposed expansion. The Park board will ask the Illinois Aeronautics commission to make an engineering survey for the development.
Stunts
1938: A crowd estimated at 5,000 stood in a burning sun yesterday afternoon to watch aviators do unusual stunts over the Decatur airport yesterday in a show sponsored by the Junior Association of Commerce. Pictured is a plane as it landed on a platform atop a speeding auto.
Airplane hangar
1932: Airplane hangar
Decatur Aerial Visitors
Dorothy Pryor and Lois Borchers
1930: Dorothy Pyor and Lois Borchers were Decatur's first women pilots. Their flying teacher, Robert W. Shrock, leans against the plane.
Development
1941: Development of the Decatur airport by the park district was requested of the park board last night by the airport committee of the Association of Commerce, T. G. Wells, committee chairman, told the board that Decatur is in "urgent" need of a modern airport, that a public body must provide it, and that ht epark district is the best qualified public body. The airport hangar has recently been repainted.
Wells and Walker
1933: Doc Wells and Earl Walker
Proposed
1932: Proposed airport
Airplane and hangar
1933: Airplane and hangar
Three passenger plane
1937: Equipped for blind and night flying the above three passenger plane has been placed in service at the Decatur airport for day or night charter flights. Standing before the plane, left to right, are Royal B. McClelland, George Johns, J. K. Flint and Douglas Johnson, all of the airport committee of the Junior Association of Commerce, D. "Dick" Hickman and Vere "Speed" Wikoff, owners ofthe plane.
Stringing wires
1943: Wires were being strung on posts two feet above the ground today at the airport as a major step in the installation of field lights. This work is expected to be completed this week and placing of the actual lights by the end of next week. From left to right, L. H. Caldwell and G. C. Osborne (on truck) assist G. D. Cripe, head electrician, in placing the wire cables.
Plane parts
1946: Planes and plane parts, twisted steel from hangars and debris of various kinds littered the old Decatur airport west of the city today after a freak wind cut a narrow path through the field, completely destroyed 20 planes and damaged a number of others. The wind struck at 10:15 a.m. yesterday. One ship was lifted up, carried 200 yards, and set down again without damage. A twin-engined Cessna was in a metal hangar unanchored. The hangar was lifted off its foundation and scattered across the field but the plane was not moved nor damaged. Another Cessna was picked up and flopped over on a sister ship. Engines were torn off and scattered around the field. One ship, anchored slightly to one side of the twister's path, had its tire blown out but suffered no other damage. Hunter Moody, operator of the airport, went into his office during the storm and watched her blow.
Flying instructors
1943: Flying instructors at the Decatur airport have received their new uniforms which designate them as members of the army air force reserve and in Civil Aeronautics authority war training service. The uniforms are regulation army air forces officers' uniforms but contain distinctive insignia. Those who are in the first row, left to right are Elmer Wicker, assistant chief instructor; R. J. Snell, assistant chief instructor; John Beadleston, John Glatz, and Del Carroll, instructors. Second row, left to right, Elmo Morthole, Harry Myslicki, Keith McKelvey, and Jack Kennedy, all instructors, and Carl Shelton, chief instructor.
Airport
1943: Representatives of the Civil Aeronautics administration and the Illinois Aeronautics association met with park board representatives yesterday to discuss definite plans for the government-financed construction of a large airport here next year. Left to right are: Roy M. Black, chairman of the airport committee of the park board; Ralph Monroe, park board attorney; John J. Hogan, district airport engineer, CAA, and Norman C. Bird, airport engineer, Illinois Aeronatuics association.
Construction
1944: The construction of the new 3,500 machine shop at the old Decatur airport has been completed and the building is now in use. The shop was built following a fire in May which destroyed the old shop and hangar. It was ordered built by the Civil Aeronautics administration, and permission was granted by the Decatur park board, which controls the port land. It was built at the expense of the Decatur Aviation Co. The new shop will assure the proper servicing of planes, and it is hoped that erection of a hanger will follow shortly, Manager Carl Shelton said. More equipment for the shop will be purchased as soon as possible as most of the old machines were destroyed by the fire, he said.
Airport dedication
1932: Airport dedication
