DECATUR — Judy Spence has a landscaped yard that draws attention from onlookers as they drive by her Main Street home.

“Everyone loves to see beauty, especially since we have Business 51 Highway going through our city,” she said. “I always think seasonal, and I move things if they get too big.”

“It was a joyous time,” she said. “I didn’t expect it.”

The contest is back for another year.

Homeowners are encouraged to nominate themselves or a favorite yard through the Beautify Decatur Coalition website at www.beautifydecatur.com.

Spence received a wheelbarrow filled with gardening supplies, which gave her tools to keep adding to her elaborate lawn.

“And I’m still using it,” she said. “In order for a landscaper or a gardener to do a good job, you need those things.”

Co-chairs of the event, Jill Davis and Susan Avery, and the members of the Beautify Decatur Coalition will be studying this year’s nominees.

“Clean, well-maintained, that’s what we’re looking for,” Davis said. “It could be anything, but it doesn’t have to be everything."

The judges will look for front yards that have displays of flowers and landscaping, are litter-free and weed-free, and have the Wow factor.

“We’re not looking for a big, gorgeous house,” Davis said. “It could be just a little maintained home. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest To register your home landscape, or a favorite in Macon County, for Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Contest Home Edition, visit www.beautifydecatur.com.

The work could be provided by a professional or the homeowner. “That still shows they have pride in their home,” Avery said.

Nominations for the Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest will be accepted until June 30. “We have to get their contact information,” Davis said. “We want their permission.”

First place prizes include the wheelbarrow filled with gardening supplies and a $500 gift certificate donated by Lowe’s. Second place winner will receive a $500 gift certificate from Connie’s Greenhouse. Third place price is a $250 gift certificate to Cedar Lake Gardens and Gifts.

At the presentation of the awards, which will be July 12 through 14, the winners will also receive a yard sign announcing their awards.

This year marks the second year for the contest’s Home Edition. “Prior to that, it’s all been businesses,” Davis said.

Last year nearly 40 homes were submitted to the contest, according to the co-chairs.

Although contact information is needed for the judges, only the homes’ images will be available for viewing on the Beautify Decatur’s Facebook page.

The judges, members of the Beautify Decatur Coalition, will be studying the information submitted through the organization’s website. “That’s why the picture has to be the prettiest side of your house,” Davis said.

For those who are hesitant in registering for the contest, Spence suggests they try anyway. “Because it really is appreciated,” she said. “We truly need to see beauty in our city.”

ARCHIVES: 2015 Beautify Decatur Coalition Downtown Planting Event