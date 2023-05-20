DECATUR — The Children’s Museum of Illinois is back on track.

That is, back to its normal events schedule after lots of pandemic-era changes. That means the return of a springtime Duck Derby, one of the museum’s core fundraising events.

For the derby — which races thousands of rubber ducks down a 40-foot-long water track in various heats until a grand prize duck is selected at the end of the day — attendance and sales numbers are continuing to improve after COVID slumps.

“We have sold 2,000-plus ducks, which is up quite a bit from last year,” Children’s Museum of Illinois Executive Director Rikki Parker said on Saturday morning. “We're really excited about it. And it's a wonderful opportunity to show off some of the things that we have in the works at the Children's Museum.”

Those include a pollinator garden and kid-made designs for the museum’s outdoor ADA-accessible space, as well as two new exhibits coming later this year.

The museum also decided to up the derby fun this year by partnering with the local Boy Scouts for its 2023 Central Illinois Pinewood Derby, making this a “double-derby day,” Parker said.

Building pinewood race cars requires equal parts engineering and creativity, according to Boy Scouts District Executive Shiowa Karsten.

“It teaches them some problem solving. It teaches them some creative thinking,” Karsten said. “So they get an opportunity to do that and just (spend) time with their friends and their family. Most of the time, their family is helping them make this. Dad is cutting it out, or mom is, and then you get to sit down and paint it together. And that's a great opportunity to bond with your family.”

Pinewood racing is, in fact, a favored bonding activity for father-and-son duo Chris and Jacob Monroe of Boy Scouts Troop 43 in Mount Zion.

The two raced each other during Saturday’s derby, but the younger Monroe came out on top.

“It’s fun,” said Jacob Monroe, 13. “You’ve got to put in a lot of time, though, to get the polishing done and smooth out the axles.”

Eric Richardson, 10, of Dalton City, won first place in his division. Richardson said it also took him some time to get his car just right, but the time was well worth it in the end.

“I just love doing it for winning and racing and having fun,” Richardson said.

For the kids who didn’t participate in the pinewood car races, there were plenty of duck races to follow. Some kid observers, including siblings Emma and Owen Sowa, stood as close to the race track as possible to get splashed by the incoming ducks and to spray each other with water guns.

Owen Sowa, 9, said the derby day was fun and a good chance to spend time with his family.

“It’s very nice,” he said.

Emma, 6, agreed. Sort of.

“Except for the soaked part,” she added.

Close 1992: Diane Mitchell reads the story "Over in the Meadow" during the Wednesday's Child program at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Listening intently are Jourdan Nicole, 4, and Daniel Finney, 4. Nine-year-old Brooklyn Watson visited the Children’s Museum of Illinois with her family and was tempted to look inside a giant, seven-foot tall eyeball placed in the center of the second floor. The new Z.O. & O. Express Train route takes riders past the Children's Museum of Illinois. Visitors can enjoy the longer track experience starting Friday. "Peek Inside," the newest exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois, is expected to open in the next few days on the museum's second floor. “The key is for the people to understand eye conditions,” said Dr. John Lee, shown inside the new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois. “If they find diseases early, they eye can be treated or saved.” Lee designed the large eye and its educational focus. Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur. Bryant Wallace, 4, gets excited after creating a big bubble on Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. More photos and a video at www.herald-review.com. Progress of the Scovill Zoo train expansion project is shown near The Children’s Museum of Illinois Thursday. Ava Wetzel, 3, collects some ducks after one of the heats on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. Wetzel is from Decatur. More photos and a video at herald-review.com. Lea Sullivan, 4, dances with Jasmine during the Fairy Tale Ball on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event featured live animals, games, food and drink, princesses including Tinker Bell, Elsa, Jasmine, Saturday will feature Tinker Bell, Ariel, Moana. Saturday's hours are from 6pm-8pm. More photos at www.herald-review.com Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Eilley Hughes gets a little help creating her magic wand during craft time at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois Tuesday December 31, 2013 Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Vivian Reising,4, dances with her mother Paige Reising in the museum dance area during “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. 