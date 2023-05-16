DECATUR — For more than 30 years, the little yellow Duck Derby ducks have been racing around the Children’s Museum of Illinois.

The organizers have decided to add more excitement to the annual race.

The museum is hosting this year’s derby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, on the museum campus, 55 S. Country Club Road, Decatur. The grand prize will be $3,000.

The starting cost for a duck is $10. Multiple ducks also can be purchased.

This year the ducks will share the day with the local Boy Scouts of America’s Pinewood Derby.

The second derby will feature the wooden car races in between the duck races. “It seemed like it was a great way to up the fun of both events,” said Jayson Albright, the museum’s vice president and director of creative and cheer. “This is the perfect way to fill in our gaps. And it opens them up to a completely different crowd.”

A specialty ale, Big Duck Brew, is also being served at Brew Works, 102 E. William St, Decatur.

Drew Lewandowski created a beverage using 88 pounds of tangerines.

“And all the proceeds go back to the museum,” Albright said.

The concoction was brewed to benefit the Children’s Museum, according to Lewandowski “It’s a nice refreshing summer beer.”

The fruity, blonde ale will be served in glasses designed to commemorate the Duck Derby.

WANT TO RACE To register for the Children’s Museum of Illinois Duck Derby, visit the museum website at cmofil.org or call 217-423-5437. Pinewood Derby registration is found at stlbsa.org/pinewoodderby.

“We have a new mantra, ‘Playful, not childish’,” Albright said. “This is us engaging with the adults.”

The local scouts saw the derby event at the museum as a positive partnership, said Shiowa Karsten, district executive with the Boy Scouts. “It’s a good resource to go to a place where youth are already going to be,” she said. “Then we give them more opportunities and more fun things to do.”

Boy Scouts aren’t the only participants invited to race in the Pinewood Derby. Several divisions include adults as well as children.

The Pinewood Derby consists of small homemade wooden cars, decorated and modified for racing. “We race them in heats,” Karsten said.

Prizes will be available for the children and adults. The Boy Scouts will also have other activities provided at their STEM trailer. According to Karsten, participants can use a vortex cannon, programmable robots, and 3D pens. “You get to mess around with all of them,” she said.

Pinewood Derby racers can register online or at the event by 10:30 a.m.

“We will have cars available on the day-of to rent,” Karsten said. “So even if you show up without a car, you can still race.”

