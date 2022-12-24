 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children’s Museum of Illinois

Children's Museum of Illinois Happy Noon Year tickets available

DECATUR — The Children’s Museum of Illinois will be hosting its annual Happy Noon Year Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the museum, 55 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Tickets are $16 for non-members, $8 for members, and available online at the Children's Museum of Illinois website.

Kids have fun on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois during HAPPY NOON YEAR Balloon Drop
Investigation turns up secret that gives Decatur police in Guns and Hoses title

The event will have a balloon drop as well as music, sparkling cider, popcorn, a selfie station and activities which will include a make-your-own party sunglasses station and noisemakers. Mini celebrations will take place from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children will be allowed to take part in regular museum play during the event.

