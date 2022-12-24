Children's Museum of Illinois Happy Noon Year tickets available

DECATUR — The
Children’s Museum of Illinois will be hosting its annual Happy Noon Year Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the museum, 55 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.
Tickets are $16 for non-members, $8 for members, and available online at the Children's Museum of Illinois
website.
Kids have fun on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois during HAPPY NOON YEAR Balloon Drop
Clay Jackson
The event will have a balloon drop as well as music, sparkling cider, popcorn, a selfie station and activities which will include a make-your-own party sunglasses station and noisemakers. Mini celebrations will take place from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children will be allowed to take part in regular museum play during the event.
PHOTOS: Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum of Illinois
Decatur's Courtney Gordon holds her 3-month-old daughter named Lorelei on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois during HAPPY NOON YEAR Balloon Drop.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur's Hadley Houser, 2, on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois during HAPPY NOON YEAR Balloon Drop.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mazey Robertson, left, and Amelia Richards have fun brushing large teeth on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois during HAPPY NOON YEAR Balloon Drop.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
