Children's Museum of Illinois Happy Noon Year tickets available

DECATUR — The Children’s Museum of Illinois will be hosting its annual Happy Noon Year Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the museum, 55 S. Country Club Road, Decatur.

Tickets are $16 for non-members, $8 for members, and available online at the Children's Museum of Illinois website .

The event will have a balloon drop as well as music, sparkling cider, popcorn, a selfie station and activities which will include a make-your-own party sunglasses station and noisemakers. Mini celebrations will take place from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Children will be allowed to take part in regular museum play during the event.