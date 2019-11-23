Cold weather doesn't stop runners in the 45th annual Turkey Trot

Throughout the year, the women take part in community service projects. “Anybody who needs assistance, we will help out,” Wilson said. “We also focus on education and women’s wellness.”

This year marks the 45th year for the Turkey Trot, one of the older races in Decatur.

In past races, the Turkey Trot runners began Decatur’s morning Christmas Parade. After the parade was rescheduled to entertain evening crowds 11 years ago, the race was moved as well. Saubert said he misses that excitement of the race.

“When we would run we would start the parade,” he said. “I still wish they had that.”

Seven-year-old Tristan Garver ran his first Turkey Tot Trot on Saturday, although the race was his third in Decatur.

“It’s fun and I like to do it,” he said.

Tristan was one of about 15 runners in the early morning race designed for children. He also brought his mother Shannon Garver to run among adults in her first 10K. “I just started running in May,” she said.