Cold weather doesn't stop runners in the 45th annual Turkey Trot

DECATUR — Shortly before the start of the annual Turkey Trot race on Saturday, the snow began to fall on the runners at Fairview Park.
But Lysle Saubert, 61, was prepared to run anyway. “It doesn’t matter,” he said about the rain and snow mixture.
Decatur Park District Race Director Gabby Cliff said the race is a community tradition for many. “People love it,” she said. “Even with the weather, you would think people don’t like running in this stuff. But we still had a good amount of sign-ups.”
Approximately 250 runners registered to run a 5K or 10K run, 5K recreational walk, or half-mile Turkey Tot Trot. Other festivities for the event included refreshments, turkey raffles, and an award ceremony.
Saubert has run about 25 similar races. Although the weather was dreary, he didn’t want to miss the annual event. “It’s the start of the Christmas season and getting ready for the holidays,” he said.
Runners were not the only people braving the cold and wet weather. Races such as the Turkey Trot are successful because of the volunteers. Regena Wilson, 44, and her sorority sisters from the Epsilon Sigma Chapter Sigma Gamma Rho spent the morning handing out beverages to the runners.
Throughout the year, the women take part in community service projects. “Anybody who needs assistance, we will help out,” Wilson said. “We also focus on education and women’s wellness.”
This year marks the 45th year for the Turkey Trot, one of the older races in Decatur.
In past races, the Turkey Trot runners began Decatur’s morning Christmas Parade. After the parade was rescheduled to entertain evening crowds 11 years ago, the race was moved as well. Saubert said he misses that excitement of the race.
“When we would run we would start the parade,” he said. “I still wish they had that.”
Seven-year-old Tristan Garver ran his first Turkey Tot Trot on Saturday, although the race was his third in Decatur.
“It’s fun and I like to do it,” he said.
Tristan was one of about 15 runners in the early morning race designed for children. He also brought his mother Shannon Garver to run among adults in her first 10K. “I just started running in May,” she said.
Garver said she began running because she wanted to get healthy and active for her children. “But I’ve been talking about getting into running for about nine years,” Garver said.
Her training began with the Couch to 5K app. “I repeated days many times,” Garver said. “I like to take it slow and not get burnt out.”
She ran her first 5K was in August. “And she wants to do a half marathon in April,” her son said.
The Turkey Trot was a local race the Oakley family wanted to attempt in order to prepare for others. Tristan offered advice for new runners taking on races like the Turkey Trot.
“Start off going slow,” he said.
