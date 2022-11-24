Cooking up a victory: St. Teresa’s tailgate crew prepares for championship game

DECATUR – As soon as St. Teresa's 39-15 victory over Johnston City in the state 2A football semifinal was official, the texts started rolling in.

“Are you cooking Friday?” fans and friends asked Pat McElroy, who, for over two decades now, has helped organize St. Teresa’s football tailgate operation with a group of fellow St. Teresa parents and alums.

As the varsity football team prepared to nab its first football state championship title since 1979, McElroy and the tailgate crew were warming up for a victory of their own: Successfully feeding several hundred fans before Friday’s big game.

“It’s days of preparation,” said Pat Dawson, a St. Teresa football alum, on Tuesday.

The tailgates are partially powered by Mark McLeod, CEO of trucking company McLeod Express, who provides a state-of-the-art trailer for the tailgates. The setup comes complete with a smoker, a grill, warming areas, coolers and even a satellite TV and sound system.

The tailgate crew – which also includes volunteers Brian Burcham, Tim McElroy, Jerry Dawson and Phil Jones – had a number of tasks to complete before heading to Champaign Friday morning, from purchasing food and preparing anything that can be made in advance to readying the trailer.

So how much does it take to feed a crowd of St. Teresa fans?

According to McLeod, that would be 10 gallons of chili, 10 gallons jambalaya, 12 gallons of baked beans, eight gallons of coleslaw, 120 bratwursts, 200 hotdogs, 240 hamburgers, 100 pounds of Italian beef, 60 pounds of pork loin and, for good measure, a few hundred cookies.

While it takes a lot of work to prepare so much food, the tailgater crew said, the effort is worth bringing their community together.

“We waited a long time for this,” said Jerry Dawson.

St. Teresa fans saw their team come close to a championship win in 2016 but ultimately fall short. It’s been decades since the team’s last state win in 1979.

For those tailgaters whose grandsons play on the football team, a victory would be twice as exciting.

“It would just be so awesome to see them pull it off,” said Brian Burcham, whose grandson, Bryan, is a senior on the team. “I think I'd be more excited than he would be.”

“Twenty years from now, these kids are going to be at a winery or somewhere else retelling the story of what happens this Friday,” said Pat Dawson.

Dawson said his grandson, Andrew Mower, is continuing on a family football dynasty at St. Teresa. Both Pat and Jerry Dawson and their two other brothers played football at the school. Before that, their father had been drafted by the NFL.

“Football’s in our DNA,” said Pat Dawson.

Football is indeed the tailgaters’ focus for the fall months, but in the off-season, the crew helps provide food for other worthy causes.

“We never do for-hire,” McLeod said. “We just do charities and tailgates.”

In the off-season, the men haul the tailgate to fundraisers and events for local groups like the Catholic Charities, the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club.

But the tailgaters expect the turnout on Friday to be much higher than any of their usual events. They expect to see several hundred visitors at the pre-game tailgate on Friday afternoon, as well as a big crowd at the celebration afterward at the Decatur Knights of Columbus Hall.

According to Jerry Dawson, tailgating is almost as exciting as the game itself.

“It’s camaraderie, and then people do appreciate you cooking for them, so they're always happy,” he said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

“And the cooks,” Burcham added, “they always eat for free.”