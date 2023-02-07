DECATUR — Families are invited to the "Dancing Under the Sea" event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Mount Zion Convention Center.
Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door.
The event will have music with a dance floor, games for adults and children as well as inflatables, refreshments, a 50-50 raffle and a silent auction.
Mount Zion CEO Class will host the event.
For more information, visit the "Dancing Under the Sea" Facebook page.
