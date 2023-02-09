DECATUR — A heart-felt invitation of music and food can bring out a crowd.

The community was invited to the Decatur Macon County Senior Center, located at 1430 N. 22nd St., on Thursday to celebrate Valentine’s Day and learn more about resources available for the older generation.

“We are trying to grow the Senior Center and create a lot more programming for the seniors in the community,” said Margaret Miller, the senior center’s director. “This is just the start of it.”

Nearly 70 seniors attended the event, which also included resource specialists, St. Teresa High School students, and the Illiopolis Kitchen Band.

Faith In Action, a volunteer opportunity for senior citizens, organized many of the activities for the Valentine Party.

“We wanted to bring life back to the senior center,” said Kara McCroskey, Faith In Action coordinator. “We wanted the seniors of Macon County to feel seen, to make them feel loved, feel known and to feel respected.”

The senior center’s regular programs include Matter of Balance class, the long-term resident advocacy program Ombudsman, education resources and other classes. “And they serve the meals,” Miller said. “They are growing the senior center again.”

Senior Center staff are willing to listen to suggestions on how to grow the programs. “We want lots of ideas,” Miller said. “We will find a way to bring it in here.”

During the past three years, COVID hindered several seniors from attending programs. “But I also think there wasn’t enough programming offered,” Miller said.

Marlene Craig, 73, has been employed as a nail technician for several years and provides $25 pedicure services on Thursdays for others who visit the facility. She has attended the senior center for various programs as well.

Decatur Macon County Senior Center opportunities For more information on Decatur Macon County Senior Center programs, visit the facility at 1430 N. 22nd St., or call 217-429-1239.

“It depends on what’s happening,” she said. “But I love it here.”

Entertainment for the party was provided by the Kitchen Band, made up of local senior citizens. The musicians create music using homemade instruments. In 1976, conductor Rosella Young’s mother formed the band in honor of the Bicentennial celebrations. “And we’ve been going ever since,” she said.

The Valentine Party was the first performance at the Decatur Senior Center. The song list consists of patriot and music popular with their audiences. “We have skits that we do and lots of props,” Young said. “But we perform at nursing homes mostly.”