Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — A group of Boy Scouts spent Friday morning in Graceland Cemetery installing 180 full-size American flags to be used in the Memorial Day events scheduled throughout this weekend.

“Each flag has a name on it,” said Life Scout Michael Matas. “There’s a catalog of where every flag should be. Whenever the families come, they know where to go.”

The flags will be prominently on display during the Avenue of Flags ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday and a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

This year marks the third year the Boy Scouts have assisted in displaying the flags. Seven scouts participated in the work.

They were assisted by employees of Graceland/Fairlawn and Moran & Goebel funeral homes. “They laid out all the flag poles with the hooks before we were here,” Matas said.

Other Memorial Day weekend events Retired Marine Corps Col. Robert R. Tyler will be the featured speaker at a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Fairview Park Pavilion.

Terry Lovekamp will officiate a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Mount Gilead Cemetery at South Franklin Street Road and Mount Gilead Road.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 99, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Decatur, will serve hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries. The event starts at 1 p.m. Monday, May. 29.

According to funeral assistant Bruce Logan, the flags were donated or purchased by local veterans’ families to be on displayed. Along with the flag, a metal dog tag is engraved with the veteran’s name, year of birth and death, and the military branch and is attached to the pole. The flags will remain in the Graceland Cemetery until Tuesday. “Then we have them cleaned by Peerless Cleaner, fold them up, then put them in the box with the dog tags,” Logan said.

Gallery: Decatur Memorial Day over the years