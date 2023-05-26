This year marks the third year the Boy Scouts have assisted in displaying the flags. Seven scouts participated in the work.
They were assisted by employees of Graceland/Fairlawn and Moran & Goebel funeral homes. “They laid out all the flag poles with the hooks before we were here,” Matas said.
According to funeral assistant Bruce Logan, the flags were donated or purchased by local veterans’ families to be on displayed. Along with the flag, a metal dog tag is engraved with the veteran’s name, year of birth and death, and the military branch and is attached to the pole. The flags will remain in the Graceland Cemetery until Tuesday. “Then we have them cleaned by Peerless Cleaner, fold them up, then put them in the box with the dog tags,” Logan said.
