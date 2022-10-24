Decatur brings Great Neighbors together

DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together.

“We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”

Community involvement is important to the program with an emphasis on collaboration and partnership between the city and the neighborhoods.

Southside Improvement Association and other organizations have been part of the most recent discussion concerning Jasper Street.

“It’s important. We know how the backlash can be if we don’t include the people who are going to be directly affected by the change,” Taylor said. “Mapping out plans that are going to make things better, that doesn’t work without the people.”

To encourage feedback, the city of Decatur hosted the Jasper Street Fest, a block party with free food, face painting, a DJ, inflatables and a meet-and-greet with public officials, in Johns Hill Park. Just a few feet away from the festivities were tables set up with displays on important topics regarding Jasper Street neighborhoods.

“We want this to be an annual event,” Taylor said. “This is a community affair.”

The plan is to expand the initiative to other neighborhoods.

Walk It Like We Talk It member Dominique Bates-Smith volunteered during the street fest. “It’s what we do,” she said. “Wherever we can help out and contribute, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Bates-Smith’s organization was formed with the goal of helping neighborhoods. “It’s really about getting your community involved,” she said. “They want to make sure the community has an input, because you don’t always see that.”

Utilizing a festival is only one way to encourage discussion. “It starts with what you do before you have an event like this,” Bates-Smith said.

Volunteers walked through the local neighborhoods distributing invitations to the block party. The goal was to meet the people face-to-face. “If they’re not here, go to them,” Bates-Smith said.

Residents from Pershing Road to Lakeshore Drive were encouraged to attend the Jasper Street Fest. Important discussions for Great Streets, Great Neighbors included transportation, safety, lighting, and new uses for vacant land. “This project will tackle a lot of different objectives,” said Cordaryl “Pat” Patrick, director of Community Development for the city of Decatur.

The city wanted to highlight an asset of Decatur; therefore, they began their focus on Jasper Street. “Because there are about five neighborhood associations that touch Jasper Street,” Patrick said.

Safety, as well as bike and walk friendly options, are important, Patrick said. “But the Great Neighborhood side of it is to give the neighbors compassion at the same time,” he said.

Inviting new businesses and supporting established businesses are a few of the aspects for expanding and improving the area, organizers said. “But how do we do that from the grassroots level, not the top-down,” Patrick said.

The five-stage project is expected to take a year with grants and other opportunities in play. The Jasper Street Fest is stage one, which includes community input. Patrick hopes to regroup in the spring, providing findings and plans for the future. “It’s not a city of Decatur project, it’s a community project,” he said.

Business owners have a stake in the outcome as well. Marvin Joyner is a business owner and minister in the Johns Hill neighborhood. “And I grew up in this neighborhood,” he said.

Communication is important to building up the area, according to Joyner. “So that they will realize and understand what’s available to them,” he said. “But some are asking for unity, some are asking for safety.”

The minister encourages members of his congregation as well as customers and other neighbors to invest in the neighborhood. Aesthetics are a step in the right direction, Joyner said. “We have helped take care of issues like cutting down shrubs and trees,” he said.

Joining in the Jasper Street Fest fun was members of the Decatur Police Department. The officers brought a K-9 officer, drones and a BearCat armored vehicle. “People like to see them,” said Police Chief Shane Brandel. “It helps us engage in good conversation with the community.”

According to Brandel, the neighbors have begun revitalizing their communities. “They’ve done a lot of work to Johns Hill, trying to take this to a new level,” he said.

The Jasper Street Fest brought the neighbors and the police together, fostering communication. “When they take ownership of their own neighborhood, then they help us do our job as well. That’s part of that community-city relationship, cooperation and partnership,” he said. “We can’t do it alone.”