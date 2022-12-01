Decatur Downtown Christmas Walk scheduled for Dec. 7

DECATUR — The Decatur Downtown Christmas Walk will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Local businesses will be offer special deals and activities for their customers. Organizations and artisans will entertain as community members walk to various locations.

Streets closures will include Merchant Street and 100 block of East Prairie Avenue with barricades along East Prairie from North Main Street to Central Park.

Along with store sales and promotions, customers will have the opportunity to participate in holiday activities such as riding the trolley and listening to live entertainment at various locations. Santa Claus will also be at the Transfer House in Central Park.

In addition to the local restaurants, there will be a food truck in Central Park.

Facebook posts can be found at DectheTown and Decatur Area Arts Council pages.