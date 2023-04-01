DECATUR — Hundreds of kids got their first taste of spring and summer fun on Saturday in Decatur.

Kids Fest, an annual event sponsored by Neuhoff Media and Decatur State Farm Insurance Agents Melanie and Al Schelling, brought families from around Central Illinois to the Decatur Civic Center.

And this year’s fest was special, according to Neuhoff Media Brand Development and Marketing Manager Emily Phillips.

“It’s going to be, maybe, the biggest ever,” Phillips said.

It was the fourth Kids Fest put on by the Neuhoff crew, Phillips said. Aside from a pandemic pause in 2020, the event has happened annually since 2019. Past fests have seen anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 visitors. This year, around 780 people had already shown up before 11 a.m. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the fest, kids got the chance to visit dozens of booths and displays. They could pose for pictures with Barbie, Spiderman and Princess Elsa or play hockey and jump in bouncy houses. Many chose to spend a long time waiting in line for face painting and balloon animals.

Phillips’ own sons, who helped inspire her event planning, were excited to explore all the fest’s offerings.

“I tried to picture what I would think of with my kids,” Phillips said of her planning process.

The event took a lot of coordinating among various businesses and groups in Decatur, she said. The City of Decatur brought city trucks, equipment and a cop car for kids to explore. Community outreach organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and Macon County CASA had informational booths.

In addition to dance and other fun performances on the main stage, Phillips said her team wanted to be sure to include some educational features, like a karate and self-defense demonstration.

“It’s just a great time,” said Tonee Roper, 95Q morning show host. Roper flexed her hosting skills on the Kids Fest main stage.

“It's spring, so people are coming out of hibernation, they want something to do with their whole family,” she said. “It's just a great positive Decatur event.”

Phillips said admission prices are kept low to be as inclusive as possible; entry charges were just $5 for adults and $3 for kids. This is just one of the aspects that makes the Kids Fest valuable, according to Melanie Schelling.

“We love sponsoring Kids Fest every year,” Schelling said. “It’s great to allow a fun and inexpensive, safe space for families to get together.”

Phillips said she was happy to see such high turnout after severe weather on Friday caused a few hiccups for the event planners. Some vendors had to cancel due to storm damage and “crazy, unexpected things,” she said.

Even the City of Decatur couldn't load in any of its equipment early because most of it had been deployed during and after the storms. The trucks and plows arrived shortly before the fest started at 9 a.m.

For some families, Friday’s severe weather made Kids Fest even more appealing.

Josh and Krystina Loy brought their daughter, 3-year-old Sophia, all the way from Effingham just for the event. The couple saw Kids Fest advertisements on Facebook and decided to come because they said it can be hard to find family-friendly event options in the area, especially during this time of year.

“This is the first Saturday we’ve had off in a while, and this is the most exciting thing that was going on within a two-hour drive,” said Josh Loy.

The family was happy to be inside after Friday’s storms, especially Sophia, who said her favorite part of Kids Fest was meeting Sally the Clown.

Phillips hopes more kids and families get to experience all Kids Fest has to offer.

“At the end of the day, we'll probably see what the response was overall and, you know, hopefully we’ll bring it back again,” she said.

