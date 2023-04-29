The windy weather provided a challenge to this year’s games.
“But we’ve thrown in sleet, snow,” White said. “Obviously it’s better for spectators if we’re not in the rain.”
The D-Town Throwdown returned to Decatur last year after 17 years away.
Highland players traveled from throughout the Midwest, including Arkansas, Indiana and Michigan, to compete against each other.
According to the Scottish Highland Games Association, each competitor must wear a kilt to compete.
Ron Patrick, from Oakley, has attended previous Highland Games.
“It’s from ancient times,” he said about the style of the events. “It became a competition.”
Laborers would toss bales of sheep’s wool or stones to get a job done.
“At some point someone picked up a stone and somebody else said, ‘I can pick up a bigger one than that,’” Patrick said.
The modern-day games consist of nine events: Braemar Stone, Open Stone, Light Weight for Distance, Heavy Weight for Distance, Heavy Hammer, Light Hammer, Caber Toss, Heavy Weight Over Bar, and Sheaf Toss.
“You have to do at least seven of them for you to get scored,” White said.
Full body strength is an advantage to winning, according to White.
“It’s a lot more what they call the triple extension,” he said. “You’re coming up through your legs, hips and everything. If you want to be competitive, there’s a lot more leg in it.”
Men under 40 years of age compete in three classes. Senior leagues for men and women are another category. Juniors consist of ages 13 to 17. The women’s open is for those under age 40.
“Women are growing in popularity in the sport,” White said.
Emily Adams, 37, was the top Highland Games female competitor during Saturday’s event and often competes with beginners.
Traveling from Essex, Illinois, Adams is a competitor in the masters competitions. One of the events is the Sheaf Toss, in which a pitchfork is used to toss a 10-, 12- or 16-pound bag over a bar that is raised after each competitor has attempted three times.
“I have the world record in the 16-pound,” Adams said. “I’ve been to the Women’s World Competition for five or six years now.”
Adams has been competing in Highland Games for eight years. Track and field were a part of her high school and college experiences, she said.
“The Highland Games are very similar,” she said. “But the camaraderie is my favorite part.”
Saturday’s games were the first for Clinton resident Alisha Donner. At 32 years old, she has competed in Strongwoman Competitions, which consist of both powerlifting and Olympic weightlifting. A friend suggested she try competing in the Highland Games.
“He suggested since I also have a track background that I come out and give this a try,” Donner said. “So here I am.”
During Saturday’s games, Adams placed first in the Sheaf Toss at 31 feet. Donner earned second with 27 feet.
Ancient Athletics organizes the practices and competitions.
“Reach out to someone and give it a try,” Donner said. “They are very welcoming people.”
Highland Games Photo Gallery
Chuck Burton
Eric Ferguson, of Huntersville, N.C., places a torch into the cross during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Staci Ingram, Taylorsville, N.C., waits to announce her clan's arrival during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Amanda Ford, of Wilmington, N.C., prepares to throw a 28-pound weight during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events at the games such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A woman dances as the band Seven Nations performs for the crowd during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Greg Adams, of Raleigh, N.C., prepares to toss the 56-pound weight during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events at the games such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A man is silhouetted by a cross made of torches during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Matt Turnbull, of Seattle, plays the bagpipes in the Highland Dancing competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Elias Alexander, center, performs with Maura Shawn Scanlin, left, during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Members of various clans raise their arms in prayer during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. More than 100 men and women dressed in traditional Scottish attire stood and announced their families’ arrival for the games during the torchlight opening ceremony for a weekend of competition, music and friendship. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Job Marsh, of Marion, N.C., walks through MacRea Meadows during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
People representing several clans are led by Larry Suddreth, of Montezuma, N.C., right, as they prepare to announce their arrival during the opening torchlight ceremony of the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A young woman performs in the Highland Dancing competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Kevin Miller, of Aiken, S.C., watches the competition during the 62nd Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C., Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Photos: Sheepherding and shepherd's pie at the 62nd Highland Games
As clouds rolled in, more than 100 men and women dressed in traditional Scottish attire stood and announced their families' arrival for the 62nd Grandfather Mountain Highland Games during a torchlight opening ceremony last weekend for an event filled with competition, music and friendship.
Each member announced their clan's name and placed a torch in a cross. After the clans were announced, the group formed a circle, held hands and prayed.
The games began Friday in the fog and rain — typical Scottish weather — but that didn't dampen the competition.
"If I don't get wet and muddy, I didn't try" said Sara Fleming, of Raleigh.
Men and women competed in traditional Scottish events such as the hammer throw, weight toss and the caber toss.
"There's nothing like it," said K'hall Lesemann, of Rock Hill, South Carolina.
John Ferguson manned the Ferguson Clan's tent, one of 124 clan tents circling MacRae Meadows in Linville, about 110 miles northwest of Charlotte.
Ferguson has attended the games for 36 years and greeted people with stories about the Fergusons of Scotland.
"The scenery, the music, the people, it's a great place to be," he said.
Spectators watched demonstrations of sheep herding, highland dancing and listened to different bands and solo musicians perform among the large rocks and trees in two groves near the field. They also scarfed down traditional Scottish foods such as shepherd's pie and Scottish eggs and haggis.
