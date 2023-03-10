DECATUR — The Decatur Indoor Sports Center will have a solar system installed on the facility's roof by this summer.

The Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners approved the project by Tick Tock Energy of Effingham during their Wednesday meeting.

Nearly 990 solar panels will cover much of the roof of the main gymnasium.

"The project is expected to save the DISC over $80,000 annually in utility costs," the park district announced in a press release.

The net cost of the system is expected to be approximately $230,000. The equipment has been ordered and will begin installation as soon as possible.

“We are excited to partner with Millikin University on this vital project to not only demonstrate good stewardship of our natural resources but also reduce expenses at our Indoor Sports Center,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District. “This project is one initiative we are undertaking to reduce our carbon footprint while simultaneously ensuring the sustainability of the DISC for years to come.”

Millikin University has partnered with the park district on the environmentally friendly project. "We support the vision of the park district to find ways to use sustainable energy sources to reduce the costs of the DISC facility," said Jim Reynolds, president of Millikin University.

