Decatur kids take to the lake for first Joe Howard Fishing Derby

DECATUR — Fishing is supposed to be relaxing — unless it is during a competition.

Mason Clark, 9, was one of the participants in the first Joe Howard Fishing Derby held Saturday afternoon at the Decatur Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America site.

“The hardest part is waiting for the fish,” Mason said.

More than 30 children, ages 2 to 14, cast their poles into the lake in hopes of catching lots of fish, or at least a big one. The participants had the opportunity to win trophies as well as raffle prizes. Awards were given for the biggest fish of the day, the heaviest basket and the most fish.

For a few of the fishermen, the event was a typical summer day. “I come out here anytime on the weekends,” Mason said.

Board member Kodi Harnish provided the children with the rules and instructions for the fishing derby. “We wanted to get the kids more involved outside,” he said about the event.

At 14 years old, Macon resident Brayden Rigdon was one of the older participants. “I enjoy fishing a lot,” he said.

As an elder fisherman, Brayden knew he still had competition. “I think they are pretty good,” he said. “I’ve seen all of them catch a fish before.”

The event was named in honor of Joe Howard, who was a regular camper at the Decatur campground. He died in January.

“He was extremely valued down here,” Harnish said. “The main purpose of this (fishing tournament) was to do it in honor of Joe.”

The campers at the local chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America site often contribute to other nature and environmental causes. According to the members' pledge, they vow “to know the beauty and understanding of nature and the value of wildlife, to the preservation of this heritage and to man’s sharing in it.”

The local children are not the only recipients of the Decatur chapter’s fundraisers and activities.

“We do Blast on the Lake, some poker runs for the kids,” Harnish said. “I can’t tell you how many potlucks we have here.”

Miranda Tillman, 8, is a regular on the lake with her fishing pole. “You just get your fishing rod and you get your bait,” she said.

However, bait isn’t just worms. “It can be fish,” Miranda said. “You just go to the bait shop.”