DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library, located at 130 N. Franklin St., will open at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to construction.
For more information about the library's changes, visit its Facebook page or call 217-424-2900.
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library, located at 130 N. Franklin St., will open at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to construction.
For more information about the library's changes, visit its Facebook page or call 217-424-2900.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.