Decatur Park Board cancels Wednesday's meeting

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners' meeting scheduled for noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, has been cancelled due to the lack of members available to attend.

All items listed on the agenda will be addressed at the Wednesday, Aug. 17, board meeting.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

