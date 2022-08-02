Decatur Park Board cancels Wednesday's meeting

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners' meeting scheduled for noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, has been cancelled due to the lack of members available to attend.
All items listed on the agenda will be addressed at the Wednesday, Aug. 17, board meeting.
13 photos of Decatur's Joyland Amusement Park
View from Lake Shore Drive
Super slide
Resident's eye view
Miniature golf course
Joyland train
Giant Slide
Dismantling Joyland
Derailed train car
Controversy
Blue Bird
Awaiting sale of equipment
Auction block
Airview
