LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Decatur Park Board seeks new commissioner

DECATUR — The Decatur Park Board of Commissioners is in need of a new commissioner to take the place of Matt Whitehead, who has announced he will resign from the board June 16.

The board is now looking for someone to fill the remainder of Whitehead’s unexpired term, which runs until the election cycle of April 2023.

Matt Whitehead

Whitehead

Candidates must reside within Decatur Park District Boundaries and submit applications detailing why they want to join the board and their history of community involvement over the last five years. The board also wants information about education, training and employment history and what attributes and experience candidates can offer the board.

The board meets every two weeks for meetings that typically last for an hour.

Board candidate submissions, in a sealed envelope marked for the attention of Melanie Moore, board secretary, must be returned to the park district offices at 620 East Riverside Avenue, Decatur, by 5 p.m. June 17. They can also be emailed to mmoore@decparks.com by the same deadline.

Whitehead had been appointed in April 2021 to replace retiring commissioner Jack Kenny, who left after 28 years of service.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

