 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Decatur Park District changing to fall hours

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's recreational facilities will begin fall hours next week.

Beginning Aug. 9, Scovill Zoo will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the weekdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Splash Cove's hours will be noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Aug. 13. Closing day will be Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Hansbro selected to serve on Decatur Park District board

From Aug. 14 through Sept. 29, Overlook Adventure Park will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Recommended for you…

The park will again change hours Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit the park district's Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle’s birthday also marks a very special day for the Queen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News