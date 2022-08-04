Decatur Park District changing to fall hours

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District's recreational facilities will begin fall hours next week.
Beginning Aug. 9, Scovill Zoo will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the weekdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Splash Cove's hours will be noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Aug. 13. Closing day will be Labor Day, Sept. 5.
From Aug. 14 through Sept. 29, Overlook Adventure Park will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
The park will again change hours Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information, visit the park district's Facebook page.
