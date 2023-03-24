DECATUR — The way neighborhood parks are used and look are changing.

Residents from the Garfield Park neighborhood were given the chance Thursday night to share their opinions and wishes with for their recreational area with Decatur Park District staff.

“We want to design a park that folks are going to use, that folks in the neighborhood are going to own,” said Clay Gerhard, park district executive director, told those who attended the meeting. “More than anything else, we just want to get back into our neighborhood parks.”

More meetings will be scheduled as the plans progress.

Garfield Park is located along Grand Avenue between Van Dyke Street and Oakland Avenue. According to Gerhard, the area is twice the size that is needed. “Garfield Park is pretty disjointed as it is today,” he said.

For example, the basketball court is several yards away from the playground area and the only pavilion. The park had a tennis court and other recreational areas in the past.

The park district’s hopes are to refurbish the area.

“Garfield Park hasn’t had anything new for a very long time,” Gerhard said. “It is a tired park. It’s time for us to rejuvenate it, put some energy and effort into it.”

The timing is ideal since the city is working with a developer to convert the nearby former Garfield School building. The plan calls for converting the school building into 63 affordable apartments for people 55 and older who are living independently.

That project would require more land, which fits with the park district’s master plan that limits the acreage of its parks.

“We have 2,000 acres of parks and green space to maintain,” Gerhard said. “With the shrinking population, it’s just getting costlier and more cost prohibitive to keep maintaining that much land. Per capita we should have 800 to 900 acres.”

According to Gerhard, one-third of the park district’s budget is funded from taxes. Facilities and fees provide the remainder.

The smaller map for Garfield Park would also be more user-friendly, he said.

“The clientele we’re going to serve over the next 20 to 30 years is going to look much different than it does today,” Gerhard said.

Along with children, the park will need to accommodate senior citizens as well, the director said. “This park design is probably going to look a lot different than many of our other parks,” Gerhard said.

Before research was presented, Gerhard asked for feedback from the crowd. One of the questions included, what do you like to do in your parks?

The list included a walking trail and a quiet area. However, the discussions also included other concerns such as safety and protection for the park facility, equipment and visitors.

Vivian Goodman works with children. “They need to give their input,” she said. “They are probably going to be using the park more than most of us.”

The Garfield Park pavilion is one structure that will most likely remain as part of the park. However, adding smaller pavilions was suggested.

Mark Decker, a landscape architect and project manager with Fehr Graham, presented various suggestions that would be conducive to the park and the neighborhood. Traditional suggestions included playground designs with swings and slides. Modern equipment included climbing structures. The contemporary structures have various types of swings and equipment for various ages.

“These are just options just to see what kind of elements you like,” Decker said.

Extra structures may include a checkers table, a fitness station and other play areas, as well as a parking lot. Interactive areas, such as a ball wall, DJ booth and a dance area, were presented to the group.

“They have been used in Europe for about 10 years,” Decker said. “They’ve been in the U.S. for about six years. The interactive ball wall has been installed in Urbana.”

Images of the potential structures were placed on poster boards. Neighbors were given blue stickers to place on their favorites park ideas and red stickers for their least favorite.

