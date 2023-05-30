Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will host the MidState Soccer Cup this weekend at the Decatur Soccer Complex.

The annual tournament, which will run June 2-4, is expected to bring around 100 teams from across Illinois and surrounding states to Decatur.

“MidState Soccer Club is excited to showcase our beautiful fields, amazing presentation stage and great vendors at this year’s MidState Cup,” said Colin Bonner, director of MidState Soccer Club, in a news release.

Sponsored by Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Midwest Fiber, the MidState Cup will host U8–U19 boys and girls club teams. Admission to the tournament is free.

Schedules and more information regarding the tournament will be uploaded to midstatesoccer.com and the MidState Soccer Club Facebook page.

