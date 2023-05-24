“She’s been ready to swim since March,” said her mother Bailey Cook.
Gabby Cliff, Splash Cove manager, is also looking forward to a new season. “We’re going to have a lot of fun,” she said. “Everything is the same as last year, but we’re looking forward to a new season.”
This year marks the third season for the Nelson Park water park, which has eight water features including a toddler pool, a leisure pool with interactive elements, a lap pool with a climbing wall and a zipline, a lazy river with two speeds, whirlpools, a lilypad crossing, a wet deck with six inches of water, and four waterslides.
Splash Cove’s Customer Service Manager Noah Anderson is expecting a positive experience for the visitors. “We have been putting in a lot of work, a lot of hours, making sure everything is tip-top shape for everybody,” he said.
In addition to the several safety policies, such as no running, no outside food or drink, and bags will be checked, all visitors age 16 and up are required to show a valid state issued identification card at the admissions window.
Aqua fitness classes and swim classes for various ages and abilities are scheduled in the morning or after hours. Information on the classes can be found on the park district’s website.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s temperatures are expected to reach 79 degrees with sunny skies. However, Cliff isn’t watching the forecast.
“I get too nervous,” she said. “I heard we’ll be looking at sunshine, so that’s all that matters.”
