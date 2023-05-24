Splash Cove Details

Splash Cove will be open everyday for open swim from noon to 6:30 p.m. Opening Day will be Saturday, May 27.

Admission is $11 for children ages 4 to 12; $13 for ages 13 through adult; children ages 3 and under are free with a paid adult.

Visitors age 16 and older are required to show a valid state ID.

For more information, visit www.decatur-parks.org.