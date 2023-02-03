DECATUR — The cost to visit
Decatur’s amusement areas will go up this summer.
During their latest meeting, the
Decatur Park Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on an increase of admissions into various park facilities, including Scovill Zoo, Splash Cove, Overlook Adventure Park and golf courses.
The price of admission will rise approximately 50 cents per person at each facility, said Kristin Sowa, chief financial officer of the Decatur Park District.
“We give a lot of consideration to the market, the overall general inflation, rising costs and spending,” she said.
According to Sowa, parks felt the financial impact of the minimum wage increase and the rising cost of utilities.
This year’s minimum wage raises are estimated to affect the park district approximately $125,000, according to Sowa.
“The expected increase in utilities is over $350,000,” she said. “The increases are very consistent with what our normal increases are. They will cover the cost of rising payroll … and the projected utility costs.”
Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District, said the board is conscientious of tax increases.
“We don’t want to raise taxes,” he said. “Thankfully we’ve had a healthy fund balance.”
If those resources were not available, the cost of admissions could raise nearly $4, according to Gerhard.
“We can subsidize that and keep the increase very minimal. We’re just trying to keep it as economical as possible,” he said. “We want everyone to enjoy the facilities, but we have to make payroll and pay the bills.”
Photos: Santa Flies in to Decatur
Beckham Ihlenfeldt, 3, greets Santa Claus with a hug during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Garfield Park in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus arrive at Hickory Point Golf Course during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Families wave to Santa Claus as he arrives from a helicopter ride during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus delivers a fist bump during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
August Oldham, 5, hands off a letter to Santa Claus, with his siblings Adrian, 8, Carson, 10, and Raynei, 6, during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Garfield Park in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus pets Chad Barnes’ dog, Memphis, during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In at Garfield Park in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus waves as he arrives at Hickory Point Golf Course during the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Garfield Park for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa Claus and his crew visit Hickory Point Golf Course for the Decatur Park District’s Santa Fly-In in Decatur on Saturday. Santa dropped in via helicopter at four Decatur-area parks to collect wish lists, take pictures, and hand out candy canes.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!