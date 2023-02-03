DECATUR — The cost to visit Decatur’s amusement areas will go up this summer.

The price of admission will rise approximately 50 cents per person at each facility, said Kristin Sowa, chief financial officer of the Decatur Park District.

“We give a lot of consideration to the market, the overall general inflation, rising costs and spending,” she said.

According to Sowa, parks felt the financial impact of the minimum wage increase and the rising cost of utilities.

This year’s minimum wage raises are estimated to affect the park district approximately $125,000, according to Sowa.

“The expected increase in utilities is over $350,000,” she said. “The increases are very consistent with what our normal increases are. They will cover the cost of rising payroll … and the projected utility costs.”

Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District, said the board is conscientious of tax increases.

“We don’t want to raise taxes,” he said. “Thankfully we’ve had a healthy fund balance.”

If those resources were not available, the cost of admissions could raise nearly $4, according to Gerhard.

“We can subsidize that and keep the increase very minimal. We’re just trying to keep it as economical as possible,” he said. “We want everyone to enjoy the facilities, but we have to make payroll and pay the bills.”

Photos: Santa Flies in to Decatur