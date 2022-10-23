Decatur Penguin racers don't require a need for speed

DECATUR — It was no weather for penguins — 77 degrees with a stiff breeze blasting fall color off the leaves rather than whipping snow off the ice caps — but those running birds of a feather tend to stick together.
The event featured a 5K dash, run or walk, depending on your personal speed, and a half-mile Penguin Junior Dash for those fledgling children running in their parents’ footsteps.
The breeze was so strong at times it looked like it might be a real drag for some of the younger runners, but proved no problem for 9-year-old Mikka Rodriguez. She ran like the wind herself to finish far in front of the pack in the Junior Dash.
“I’ve been doing this for more than a year,” Mikka said of running. “I’ve been doing some miles and so I'm pretty sure I might be used to the half mile,” she added modestly.
“I like running because it’s good for my legs; and I think I can get even faster.”
And while it’s nice to win, it’s not essential to get a healthy boost from running, which is kind of the whole point of the Penguin events, now in their 17th year.
The race is named in honor of John "The Penguin" Bingham, a Millikin University graduate who has done much to promote running as a way to boost health. He takes the view that it's better to take part than to win, and became known as The Penguin for his back-of-the-pack running style while he encourages others.
The Penguin in the Park Races ran along with that philosophy and placed a heavy emphasis on participation and camaraderie. When the participants were done, there was a post-race party awaiting them beneath the big Fairview Park pavilion with food, awards, prizes and entertainment.
“John Bingham’s philosophy is that everybody is welcome, everybody is welcome to come and take part no matter how fast or slow you run or walk,” said Mandi Podeschi, a member of the Penguin race committee that organizes the event.
“So it’s just a nice day for folks to come out and enjoy themselves, and some of them have been coming for many, many years.”
One of those would be Rick Scholl, a retired high school teacher who taught in Decatur but now lives in Bloomington. He has the distinction of never missing a Penguin in its 17-year history but admits, having clocked up 67 years on his personal odometer, he’s not as fast as he used to be. Sort of.
“I used to do six-minute miles and now I will probably do a nine- to 10-minute mile,” he said with a smile. “But that’s OK: I just want to be out here and enjoy it. I love exercise.”
Money raised from the Penguin races supports youth programming for the Decatur Park District and a Millikin University scholarship award named for Bingham.
