Decatur scares up treats at Millikin's Boo at MU

Alesa’s spider — “he has eight eyes,” she announced, in response to a question — took shape right quick as she glued them on. And with Decatur grandparents Travis and Missy Aldrige to assist with surgical tasks like leg stapling, what finally emerged was a spider hat anybody would be proud to take back to their home web.
The Boo at MU of 2021 had pulled in an all-time high of 400 kids and some 800 attendees altogether, and the swift onslaught of visitors at Sunday’s event looked like it might scare up another record.
“We're certainly hoping for around the same amount of people,” said Nicole DeLiberis, director of campus life for residential communities at Millikin. “And, yes, I think we do have enough candy for everyone.”
Costumed kids, accompanied by adult family members, filled their buckets at free candy stations, some elaborately decorated. They were all manned by around 50 costumed students from 25 campus organizations who booed at MU from noon to 4 p.m.
For some visitors this whole experience, which has become an annual gift from the school to the Decatur community, is now a multi-generational highlight of their own Halloween traditions.
“We went every year when she was young,” said Melissa Holloway with a nod toward Makayla Brady, the mother of Holloway’s 1-year-old grandson Kyzier Hill. Kyzier, respondent in a faux-muscled superman outfit, looked excited enough to fly around the room if granny let go of his hand.
“We just love it, love it here,” said Holloway. “It’s safe and it’s nice to be indoors. This event really is a gift to our community.”
18 archive photos of the Millikin University campus
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
The family that clowns together, stays together: Ruger Brown, left, and brother Denver Brown all ready to scare up a little candy at Millikin University's Boo at MU Trunk or Treat Event. Their grandmother Bonnie O'Guinn, left, was visiting the family and came along for the fright.
Some trick-or-treaters are too young for the treats, but love dressing up anyway. Cassie Raymond, who turned 4 months old Sunday, arrived at Millikin University's Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event as Little Red Riding Hood, and appeared unafraid of any wolves while safe in the arms of her dad, Chris.
Kyzier Hill, aged 1, used his super powers to rapidly fill his candy bucket. The arms helping him fly belong his grandmother Melissa Holloway, left, and his mom Makayla Brady, right. Holloway used to bring Brady to the Millikin University Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event when she was a little girl.