Decatur scares up treats at Millikin's Boo at MU

DECATUR — The spidery art of arachnid limb attachment requires lots of helping human hands, and the absence of bad weather is clearly a big plus as well.

Happily for 5-year-old Alesa Aldridge, she boasted all of the above at Millikin University’s Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event Sunday afternoon.

Boo activities ranged from visiting various candy stations to watching Disney movies and making cool stuff like spider paper hats.

And with all the spooky goings-on safely tucked away inside the University Commons building, everybody could cheerfully ignore the gloomy weather raining its derision outside.

Alesa’s spider — “he has eight eyes,” she announced, in response to a question — took shape right quick as she glued them on. And with Decatur grandparents Travis and Missy Aldrige to assist with surgical tasks like leg stapling, what finally emerged was a spider hat anybody would be proud to take back to their home web.

The Boo at MU of 2021 had pulled in an all-time high of 400 kids and some 800 attendees altogether, and the swift onslaught of visitors at Sunday’s event looked like it might scare up another record.

“We're certainly hoping for around the same amount of people,” said Nicole DeLiberis, director of campus life for residential communities at Millikin. “And, yes, I think we do have enough candy for everyone.”

Costumed kids, accompanied by adult family members, filled their buckets at free candy stations, some elaborately decorated. They were all manned by around 50 costumed students from 25 campus organizations who booed at MU from noon to 4 p.m.

For some visitors this whole experience, which has become an annual gift from the school to the Decatur community, is now a multi-generational highlight of their own Halloween traditions.

“We went every year when she was young,” said Melissa Holloway with a nod toward Makayla Brady, the mother of Holloway’s 1-year-old grandson Kyzier Hill. Kyzier, respondent in a faux-muscled superman outfit, looked excited enough to fly around the room if granny let go of his hand.

“We just love it, love it here,” said Holloway. “It’s safe and it’s nice to be indoors. This event really is a gift to our community.”