Decatur zoo earns five-year accreditation

“We are happy to have earned another five years of AZA accreditation," said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye. "I am proud of all the zoo staff, park district staff and zoo volunteers that worked so hard to make Scovill Zoo one of the gems of Central Illinois.”

Along with an application, the accreditation process requires the zoo participate in on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals. Several aspects were observed from studying the zoo operations regarding animal care and welfare, keeper training, financial stability, educational programing, conservation efforts, risk management, and the safety of the staff, visitors, and animals.

“The public expectations for animal care are constantly increasing, as are our own, which is why AZA’s accreditation standards are focused on providing the best animal care possible,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the association. “Our rigorous accreditation standards evolve based on modern animal research, ensuring a process the public can trust. We applaud and admire these exceptional zoos, aquariums, and related facilities on meeting the ‘gold standard’ for a modern zoological facility.”

Scovill Zoo's process for accreditation will begin again in 2027.