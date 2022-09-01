Decatur zoo earns five-year accreditation

DECATUR — Decatur's
Scovill Zoo has been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums independent Accreditation Commission.
“We are happy to have earned another five years of AZA accreditation," said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye. "I am proud of all the zoo staff, park district staff and zoo volunteers that worked so hard to make Scovill Zoo one of the gems of Central Illinois.”
Along with an application, the accreditation process requires the zoo participate in on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals. Several aspects were observed from studying the zoo operations regarding animal care and welfare, keeper training, financial stability, educational programing, conservation efforts, risk management, and the safety of the staff, visitors, and animals.
“The public expectations for animal care are constantly increasing, as are our own, which is why AZA’s accreditation standards are focused on providing the best animal care possible,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the association. “Our rigorous accreditation standards evolve based on modern animal research, ensuring a process the public can trust. We applaud and admire these exceptional zoos, aquariums, and related facilities on meeting the ‘gold standard’ for a modern zoological facility.”
Scovill Zoo's process for accreditation will begin again in 2027.
Roar: A Look Back at Scovill Zoo Animals Over the Years
2012: Scovill Zoo Animals
Eden, a three-and-a-half-year-old sloth, hangs from tree branches at the Scovill Zoo on Monday June 18, 2012 in Decatur, IL.
Herald & Review file photo
Kaydee
Female red panda, Kaydee, pictured, after she was first moved into the living quarters next to male red panda, Clay, at the Scovill Zoo in 2013.
Jim Bowling
Kaydee
Scovill Zoo female red panda, Kaydee in 2013.
Jim Bowling
2013: Scovill Zoo Animals
Scovill Zoo female red panda Kaydee in 2013.
Jim Bowling
2014: Scovill Zoo Animals
A red panda walks along snow covered logs to food at the Scovill Zoo Monday January 6, 2014.
Jim Bowling
The beautiful Chilean flamingos
A baby flamingo rests with the adults in September 2014.
Jim Bowling
Jack and Mona-Sasha the camels
Camel Mona-Sasha, sniffs Jack during a brief visit in January 2015.
Jim Bowling
2015: Wolf Birthday
Scovill Zoo celebrates a wolf's birthday at the wolf exhibit Monday April 27, 2015. Tilly is now five years-old.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
Zoo Crew camp members catch fish at Lake Decatur to be fed to alligators at the Scovill Zoo Friday June 24, 2016.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
Snack time for the baby lemur at Scovill Zoo.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
Andi is one of two new howler monkeys now on display at the Scovill Zoo. They came from different locations but seem to be getting along together but no howling yet.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
The new baby lemur keeps track of visitors to its Scovill Zoo home.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
Andi, a howler monkey, looks over her new home at Scovill Zoo.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
Mom and baby lemur watch for snack time at Scovill Zoo.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
Segosi and Kapenda also look like mirror images sitting the the corner of their new home in Scovill Zoo. Segosi, left, is about 15 pounds heavier and Kapenda has a different spot on his nose.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
2016: Scovill Zoo Animals
Segosi and Kapenda are the latest additions to the Scovill Zoo. The 2½-year-old brothers came from Virginia.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Red Panda at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Read Tail Hawk Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Cheetah Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Meerkat at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
The East African Crowned Crane at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Wolf at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Bald Eagle at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Zookeeper Brad Yetter works with a leopard tortoises at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Zookeeper Cindy Tamalo feeds the tufted deer named Doc Holiday and Wyatt Earp at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
One of the two capybara eats at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Wallaby at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
A baby howler monkey hangs onto her mother named Andi at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
A blue peafowl walks near the entrance at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Zookeeper Grace Erker feeds the Capybara at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Zookeeper Grace Erker feeds a Red Panda at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Kenleigh Berry, 2, checks out the penguins at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Zookeeper Wesley Potter feeds smelt to American White Pelicans Tuesday during a flurry of activity in preparation for the upcoming Scovill Zoo opening on Saturday April 8th. Workers are currently rebuilding the spider monkey exhibit and constructing a new petting zoo fence for the start of the season.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Tilly the wolf, right, and Timber the dog observe the preparations Tuesday for the upcoming Scovill Zoo opening on Saturday April 8th.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
2017: Scovill Zoo Animals
Zookeeper Wesley Potter feeds smelt to American White Pelicans Tuesday during a flurry of activity in preparation for the upcoming Scovill Zoo opening on Saturday April 8th.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
Ernie the emu
This emu keeps an eye out for visitors at Scovill Zoo.
Lisa Morrison
Kralik Trostle
Jaxen Trostle and Stephen Kralik watch as one of the penguins cleans himself during their visit to the Scovill Zoo.
Herald & Review photos, Lisa Morrison
Sam and Ella the giant tortoises
Parsons school second-grader Nathaniel Whitelow lays out lettuce for a Galapagos tortoise with the supervision of zoo keeper Mindy Weaver at the Scovill Zoo. Parsons students fed selected zoo animals garden vegetables they grew in the school garden during the food trip.
Jim Bowling
Scovill Zoo Animals
The new howler monkeys, Paco, left and Andi are getting along at their new home in Scovill Zoo.
Lisa Morrison
