Decatur's annual Guns and Hoses competition set for this weekend

DECATUR — The Salvation Army's annual Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition will take place at various storefronts Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10.
The represented agency and the locations are as follows:
- Macon County Sheriff's Department, Walmart on East Maryland Street at the pharmacy door;
- Decatur Police Department, Walmart on East Maryland Street at the food door;
- Macon County fire departments, Sam’s Club; and
- Decatur Fire Department, Walmart on Prospect Drive at the food door.
Donations can also be sent through Virtual Kettles at www.DecaturRedKettle.org.
