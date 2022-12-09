 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's annual Guns and Hoses competition set for this weekend

DECATUR — The Salvation Army's annual Guns and Hoses bell ringing competition will take place at various storefronts Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10.

The represented agency and the locations are as follows:

  • Macon County Sheriff's Department, Walmart on East Maryland Street at the pharmacy door;
  • Decatur Police Department, Walmart on East Maryland Street at the food door;
  • Macon County fire departments, Sam’s Club; and
  • Decatur Fire Department, Walmart on Prospect Drive at the food door.
Holiday show set for the Downtown Decatur venue

Donations can also be sent through Virtual Kettles at www.DecaturRedKettle.org.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

