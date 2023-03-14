DECATUR — Five-year-old Keller Nichols, from Dalton City, used the color purple to create a special piece of art.

“I made a bird,” she said. “I used some feathers, some jewels, some pom-poms.”

The colorful collage will be part of a special display during the Gallery of Hope exhibit March 24 through 26 at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. A free opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, on the second floor of the museum.

The exhibit is designed to encourage conversations on mental health and wellness. According to organizers of the event, art is a powerful tool for self-care and mental health.

“We’re finding different ways to express ourselves,” said Jessica Smiley, project director for Heritage Behavioral Health. “Take some time to enjoy who we are, using art is an expression of that.”

Introducing art as a means of encouraging mental health is important for children, Smiley said. While visiting the museum on Tuesday, visitors were provided opportunities to create three different art projects, including building a collage using words cut out from magazines and posters for older children, collages using textured items for the younger kids, and freehand canvases using various colors from markers and crayons.

“The sky's the limit on what they can create,” Smiley said.

Rikki Parker, the museum's executive director, has projects adults can participate in as well. During the opening reception, hands-on projects will include cupcake decorating and poster drawings. Pawprint Ministries will also be there.

“Our goal, through these partnerships and these types of events, is to make sure that we treat our mental health the same as our physical bodies, and not feel there is some stigma attached to making sure that our mental health is in line too,” she said. “We all need that daily maintenance. These tools can be healthy.”

The directors of the children’s museum were affected by the pandemic, along with the children they are there to serve. “We all had some degree of trauma, everything that has happened over the last three years,” Parker said. “We see that all the time, getting back into the swing of being social creatures.”

Smiley encourages children, as well as adults, to ask for help when they need it.

“And it’s OK to feel whatever you feel,” she said. “We do a lot of learning around that.”

Creating art is one of expressing those feelings.

“Whatever you want to do can gauge how you’re feeling and utilize it as a tool,” Smiley said. “This is not everybody’s thing, but it’s a lot of people’s thing.”

PHOTOS: Happy Noon Year at Children's Museum of Illinois