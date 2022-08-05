Decatur's Crossing Healthcare to host a Garden Party

DECATUR — Crossing Healthcare has invited the public to a Garden Party.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the healthcare facility, 320 Central Ave., Decatur.

Deadline to register for the event is Aug. 9.

Guests will have the opportunity to walk through the Crossing garden, locating plants listed on their scavenger card. Completed cards will be entered into a drawing for a potted plant.

Information will also be available regarding corn and soybeans, superfoods and tips on growing in small spaces.

Refreshments will be provided.

For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/GardenParty.