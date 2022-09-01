Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn offering pre-sale of Mercy Mums

The mums, available in seven varieties, are $8 during the early sales. They can be picked up from 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Friday, Sept. 9, at the Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., Decatur.
Good Samaritan will also host a Mercy Mumfest from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the D1 Naz, 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur. Free food with donations accepted, as well as a bounce house, snow cones, cotton candy and music will be part of the activities.
Mums will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They will be sold for $10 at the event. All proceeds benefit the Good Samaritan Inn Noon Meal and Mercy Gardens programs.
1931: Mrs. Edward Buckner and Mrs. Edward Powers in art institute barn
4987: A centerpiece featuring a silvery goose graced the head table Tuesday during the Garden Club of Decatur Christmas brunch at the Decatur Holiday Inn. The goose, made from dried grass, was a creation of Mary Grace Graham. The Rev. Robert Angus of Westminster Presbyterian church is in the background. Photo by Herb Slodounik.
1949: This garden club tea table with its pink satin cloth, circles of smilax holding tulips of many colors and pale green candles in silver holders was arrangements by Mrs. J.F. McDermott, Mrs. G. Lorenze Miller, and Mrs. Guy Rodgers, pictured above are left to right, Mrs. K. B. Gardner, Mrs. Dwight Spencer, Mrs. M. H. Stuckwish, Mrs. G. Roy Eshelman and Mrs. R.W. Chapman
1991: Ethel Snell, 85, of Decatur, checks her handiwork on one of about 50 holiday wreaths being prepared by the Garden Club of Decatur for "The Season for Giving" show Friday and Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Snell has been a member of the club since 1970. Photo by Dennis Magee
1949: This garden club tea table with its pink satin cloth, circles of smilax holding tulips of many colors and pale green candles in silver holders was arrangements by Mrs. J.F. McDermott, Mrs. G. Lorenze Miller, and Mrs. Guy Rodgers, pictured above are left to right, Mrs. K. B. Gardner, Mrs. Dwight Spencer, Mrs. M. H. Stuckwish, Mrs. G. Roy Eshelman and Mrs. R.W. Chapman
UNDATED: Ruth Diehl displays her winning entry Friday in the Garden Club of Decatur flower show
1985: Vivian Kurtz holds a grapevine wreath with holly and a bird, while Carol Magruder works with flowering crab and bayberry leaves.
1987: Pat Delatte of Decatur and her blooming pink impatiens were first time winners Friday at the Garden Club of Decatur's show at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Photo by Jan Abbot
1984: Maxine M. Mussulman, left, and Rebecca Hewett show off items that will be on display at the Garden Club of Decatur Standard Flower Show. Photo by Doug Gaumon
1931: Mrs. Harriet Amsden and Mrs. H.D. Spencer
1931: Mrs. Dwight Spencer, art institute barn.
1931: Mrs. R. R. Montgomery and Mrs. E. A. Denz in art institute barn
1931: Mrs. C.R. Willis and Mrs. M.B. Smith in Art Institute barn
