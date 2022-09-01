 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn offering pre-sale of Mercy Mums

DECATUR — The Good Samaritan Inn is offering a pre-sale of their Mercy Mums before Sept. 8.

The mums, available in seven varieties, are $8 during the early sales. They can be picked up from 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, through Friday, Sept. 9, at the Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., Decatur.

Watch now: Decatur to host Midwest Tandem Rally

Pickup or delivery of pre-ordered mums can be arranged by appointment only. The delivery donation is $20.

To pre-order, visit www.goodsamaritaninn.org/mums, email director@goodsaminn.org or call 217-429-1455.

Good Samaritan will also host a Mercy Mumfest from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the D1 Naz, 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur. Free food with donations accepted, as well as a bounce house, snow cones, cotton candy and music will be part of the activities.

Mums will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. They will be sold for $10 at the event. All proceeds benefit the Good Samaritan Inn Noon Meal and Mercy Gardens programs.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

