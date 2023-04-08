DECATUR — Eve Stang and her 4-year-old twin sister Quinn are pros at hunting for Easter eggs.

“She’s got her game face on,” mom Marina Stang observed about Eve.

“This is their fourth egg hunt,” said their father Mark Stang.

The girls waited patiently before they were allowed to rush onto the lawn filled with colorful plastic Easter eggs just outside Scovill Zoo. The Stang family, from the St. Louis area, visits Central Illinois each year around Easter.

“We go camping, but they like the zoo,” Mark Stang said. “And they like the Easter egg hunt. They can do both together.”

“They’ve been going to this Easter egg hunt since they were babies,” their mom added.

From a distance, visitors first arriving at Scovill Zoo on Saturday could see the gardened landscape speckled with pastel colors. Upon closer look, it was clear the Decatur zoo was ready for the annual Egg Critter Hunt.

According to Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye, the first Critter Egg Hunt was held in 1998. However, this is the first year the zoo has offered the Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunt for individuals with special needs.

“One of the park district’s special rec employees asked if we had ever done it,” Frye said. “We haven’t. So we just added another heat before the regular heats. It’s a chance for them, at any age, to look for eggs.”

Roman Van Doren, 7, found 39 colorful eggs during the special hunt. And he had his favorites. “This one has two different colors,” he said. “But there’s nothing in them.”

His mother, Ashlen Cambeis, wanted to bring Roman to the Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunt because she said she couldn’t find another like it.

“It was the only one that I found for special needs,” she said. “He doesn’t do groups very well. We have meltdowns.”

Each of the three heats lasted 20 minutes for hunters to find the eggs and the volunteers to replace them. The afternoon began shortly after 1:20 p.m. for the Egg-Stra Special Egg Hunt. Children up to age 10 years old were allowed to participate in the traditional egg hunt. The egg fields were separated by age group: 2 years old and younger, 3- to 5-year-olds, and 6-to 10-year-olds.

The eggs were empty; however, the egg hunters turned their loot in for gift bags filled with trinkets, chocolate and other toys.

“We made 800 bags,” Frye said. “But there’s a lot of eggs.”

Before or after the egg hunt, families were given the opportunity to visit the zoo with a special admission of $3. The egg hunt was free.

From the archives: Easter in Decatur History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back MEMORY LANE: Easter egg hunt History Corner: A Look Back Memory Lane