Decatur's Sista Girls hosting 3K walk Saturday

DECATUR — Sista Girls and Friends will host a 3K walk, titled the Sista Girl Strut, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Lucy Loft and Co., 1165 N. University Ave., Decatur.

The event will highlight the plights of domestic violence, breast cancer and mental health.

A suggested $30 donation per person will allow walkers to participate and receive a T-shirt and other items.

For more information, visit the Sista Girl Strut Facebook page.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

