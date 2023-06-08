DECATUR – The Decatur Park District has confirmed internet connections are back up and running after a Comcast outage briefly caused financial transactions at park facilities to be cash only for a few hours on Thursday.

Cash transactions are no longer mandatory at the affected facilities, district officials told the Herald & Review shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

But the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater still wants its guests to be prepared for phone connection and other potential issues.

The park district had taken to its Facebook page on Thursday morning to warn visitors that all district facilities would be accepting cash only until further notice due to a Comcast outage.

The affected facilities included Splash Cove, Scovill Zoo, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Over The Top Ice Cream Shop and Overlook Adventure Park.

Although connection's been restored, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater encourages visitors to the T-Pain concert on Thursday night to be prepared in case issues return.

Concert goers should have a screen shot of their tickets with the bar code showing or a printed ticket with the bar code ready upon arrival.

"With the internet issues today and bad cell phone reception for many brands at the venue, you will likely not be able to pull up your tickets on your phone when you arrive," the venue wrote on Facebook. "Also please bring cash tonight in case the internet issues continue and you are unable to use a debit card."

Any last minute ticket purchases should be made online in advance of the concert and only through the official Devon website, the venue said.

More information can be found online at https://devonamphitheater.com/.

