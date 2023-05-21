DECATUR — Vanity, thy name is not woman — it's both men and women caught up in America's love affair with glittering horsepower.

They drive amazing machines that scream in chrome and paint, “Look at me!”, and it was hard to look away Sunday afternoon at the “Beginning of the Year Bash”, a car show hosted along Decatur’s Central Park.

More than 25 dream rides dating from decades into the past right up to today were lined up to sparkle in the sun as their owners sought a coveted trophy that would mark their personal chariot as a first among equals.

Leading the pack in the loud and proud class was “Detroit Iron”, a 1965 Plymouth Satellite built for drag racing. Its “race red” paint scheme overwhelmed the eye and its 528-cubic-inch engine did a similar job on the ears, even when it was just idling.

“In the quarter mile, you are probably looking at 9.50 seconds,” said proud owner Greg Brachear, 59, who lives in Decatur and likes to look good while moving fast.

“Oh yeah,” said his wife, Joyce. “It’s a head-turner.”

The couple love driving the wheeled projectile to shows like Sunday’s event and occasionally giving it a little exercise on the open road.

“I’d say its top speed is about 140 mph, probably,” said Greg Brachear with a grin. “It’s not made to keep going and going, it just gets there real fast. You know, cars like this are just like the Harley-Davidson to me: It’s all-American and there ain’t nothing better.”

Vinnie and Debra Barbee were the organizers of Sunday’s show, now in its fifth year, and they clearly know what kind of event to put on the menu to get participants' motors running. Which is just as well, as the show serves as one of a series of fundraisers they organize to bring in crucial cash which pays for the couple’s annual program of serving a series of community meals to the homeless throughout the year.

Their signature barbecue food was on the menu from a catering stand in the park and, with a bright blue sky backdrop making the cars look even better, Vinnie Barbee said they were in for a good day.

“You know, as a fundraiser, I couldn’t think of anything else to do,” he added, a self-confessed gearhead himself who owns a Corvette while his wife prefers a rag top, tricked-out Mercedes.

“This is a show where we can give back to everybody: You can come out and enjoy the cars, eat Vinnie’s Barbee-Q and know the money we raise helps feed the homeless," said Vinnie Barbee.

"You can't go wrong with that.”

