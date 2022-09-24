Duck Derby tops off Children’s Museum's 'rebuilding year'

DECATUR — For the first time since before the pandemic, the Children’s Museum of Illinois is quacking at full capacity again.

CMIL’s annual Duck Derby fundraiser and event was back in full on Saturday, following a virtual event in 2020 and a smaller-scale one in 2021. Museum directors said it’s a welcome return.

“This is sort of like a reemergence of the museum,” said CMIL Executive Director Rikki Parker.

Sponsored by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry and other community partners, the Duck Derby races thousands of rubber ducks down a Mueller Co.-built, 40-foot-long water track in various heats until a grand prize duck is selected at the end of the day.

People were able to purchase ducks for $10 apiece for their chance at the grand prize of $3,000. According to Parker, approximately 2,000 ducks had been sold by noon on Saturday.

All those proceeds go directly to CMIL. The museum has plans to expand its outreach into the community, Parker said, and any additional funding will help them achieve their goals.

“One thing that we are really looking to do is create some mobile exhibits that we can bring out to schools, bring out to parks, so that we can ensure that the museum's out in the community a little bit more,” Parker said. “So even if you don't have access to the physical museum space, you'll have access to our activities.”

CMIL Director of Creativity and Cheer Jayson Albright said the museum has some “big stuff” planned for the coming years, and 2022 is just the beginning.

“We are so excited right now,” Albright said. “We keep referring to this as our rebuilding year.”

Although fundraising was the main focus on Saturday, the best part of the event, both Parker and Albright said, was seeing kids enjoy the museum and the various outside activities at the derby.

A kid-favorite activity was the scavenger hunt inside the museum. Kids explored various exhibits to search for hidden plastic ducks they could redeem for prizes.

Olive Besser, 4, of Decatur said she was looking for the “golden duck” when it was found by another child. Still, her search was plenty fruitful.

“I found a bunch of ducks in there!” Besser said.

Her brother, Wyatt Besser, 2, added that they found “lots of pink ducks” together.

Julien Hoffman, 10, of Decatur volunteered to take the place of Herald & Review reporter Donnette Beckett in the Celebrity Duck Race.

Hoffman said he was “trying to do high knees,” but the foam duck feet were harder to lift than he anticipated. Although he didn’t come out on top, he said the race was still fun.

For the museum’s directors, fun is always the goal. And seeing people’s reactions to their ducks winning the derby is priceless.

“You see them bubbling up with the excitement, and that is, like, the best feeling in the world, knowing that you have a part to play in someone feeling that way,” Albright said. “It's the absolute best.”