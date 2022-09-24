Duck Derby tops off Children’s Museum's 'rebuilding year'

Sponsored by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry and other community partners, the Duck Derby races thousands of rubber ducks down a Mueller Co.-built, 40-foot-long water track in various heats until a grand prize duck is selected at the end of the day.
People were able to purchase ducks for $10 apiece for their chance at the grand prize of $3,000. According to Parker, approximately 2,000 ducks had been sold by noon on Saturday.
All those proceeds go directly to CMIL. The museum has plans to expand its outreach into the community, Parker said, and any additional funding will help them achieve their goals.
“One thing that we are really looking to do is create some mobile exhibits that we can bring out to schools, bring out to parks, so that we can ensure that the museum's out in the community a little bit more,” Parker said. “So even if you don't have access to the physical museum space, you'll have access to our activities.”
CMIL Director of Creativity and Cheer Jayson Albright said the museum has some “big stuff” planned for the coming years, and 2022 is just the beginning.
“We are so excited right now,” Albright said. “We keep referring to this as our rebuilding year.”
Although fundraising was the main focus on Saturday, the best part of the event, both Parker and Albright said, was seeing kids enjoy the museum and the various outside activities at the derby.
A kid-favorite activity was the scavenger hunt inside the museum. Kids explored various exhibits to search for hidden plastic ducks they could redeem for prizes.
Olive Besser, 4, of Decatur said she was looking for the “golden duck” when it was found by another child. Still, her search was plenty fruitful.
“I found a bunch of ducks in there!” Besser said.
Her brother, Wyatt Besser, 2, added that they found “lots of pink ducks” together.
Julien Hoffman, 10, of Decatur volunteered to take the place of Herald & Review reporter Donnette Beckett in the Celebrity Duck Race.
Hoffman said he was “trying to do high knees,” but the foam duck feet were harder to lift than he anticipated. Although he didn’t come out on top, he said the race was still fun.
For the museum’s directors, fun is always the goal. And seeing people’s reactions to their ducks winning the derby is priceless.
“You see them bubbling up with the excitement, and that is, like, the best feeling in the world, knowing that you have a part to play in someone feeling that way,” Albright said. “It's the absolute best.”
History Corner: A Look Back
1992: Diane Mitchell reads the story "Over in the Meadow" during the Wednesday's Child program at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Listening intently are Jourdan Nicole, 4, and Daniel Finney, 4.
“The key is for the people to understand eye conditions,” said Dr. John Lee, shown inside the new exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois. “If they find diseases early, they eye can be treated or saved.” Lee designed the large eye and its educational focus.
Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur.
Ava Wetzel, 3, collects some ducks after one of the heats on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. Wetzel is from Decatur. More photos and a video at herald-review.com.
Lea Sullivan, 4, dances with Jasmine during the Fairy Tale Ball on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event featured live animals, games, food and drink, princesses including Tinker Bell, Elsa, Jasmine, Saturday will feature Tinker Bell, Ariel, Moana. Saturday's hours are from 6pm-8pm. More photos at www.herald-review.com
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, California, play in confetti during the “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area.
Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, Calif., play in confetti during the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area.
PHOTOS: 18 photos of the Children's Museum of Illinois
Nine-year-old Brooklyn Watson visited the Children’s Museum of Illinois with her family and was tempted to look inside a giant, seven-foot tall eyeball placed in the center of the second floor.
The new Z.O. & O. Express Train route takes riders past the Children's Museum of Illinois. Visitors can enjoy the longer track experience starting Friday.
"Peek Inside," the newest exhibit at the Children's Museum of Illinois, is expected to open in the next few days on the museum's second floor.
Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur.
Bryant Wallace, 4, gets excited after creating a big bubble on Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. More photos and a video at www.herald-review.com.
From center to right: Henley Roach, 4; Campbell Roach, 7; Emma Bennett, 5; and their grandmother, Sue Breheny, watch as ducks race to the finish line during the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Duck Derby fundraiser on Saturday.
From left to right: Brooklyn Roach and Elizabeth Bennett, both 9, watch as WAND Meteorologist Phil Collins takes part in the Celebrity Duck Race during the Children's Museum of Illinois' annual Duck Derby fundraiser on Saturday.