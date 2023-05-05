Jonas Langford hit a few local rummage sales to find cooking utensils and other gear.

The six-year-old is an aspiring chef and walked away from a Moweaqua sale with a small skillet.

“I’m going to make a little omelet,” he said.

“We’ve got a donut maker, too,” said his grandmother, Angela Langford.

Langford traveled from LaPlace to take her grandchildren to the Moweaqua sales. “Everybody loves a bargain,” she said. “And it gives us something to do.”

With spring cleaning underway, and cabin fever about to break, now is the time for sellers and customers to come together during rummage sales, garage sales and yard sales.

People Gather Together

The bargains, as well as the opportunity to make a little extra cash, are only part of the draw.

For years, Renae Trimble, 64, has participated in the Blue Mound rummage sales. Trimble said she takes the opportunity to get rid of a few things. “But I also enjoy seeing the people that I sometimes only see once a year,” she said. “They know who I am and what I’ll have.”

The community rummage sales are more enticing for shopper Sheri Engle. “I do it when there’s a lot together, instead of running around all over,” she said.

According to Blue Mound rummager Bethany Dowdy, the more sales on a weekend, the better for business. “People are more apt to get out,” she said. “They can go right down the road to another one.”

Local Rummage, Garage and Yard Sales To find Central Illinois sales, visit the Illinois Town/City Wide Garage Sales Facebook Page.

Finding clothing for young children is a draw for many shoppers, including grandparents. “Especially shoes,” Langford said. “In three months, they’re feet were huge.”

Also a grandmother, Engle shops rummage sales for children’s clothing to store at her home. “If they have an accident or get sick, I can clean what they came in,” she said.

Along with children’s clothing, toys and other items, another popular draw is home decor. Dowdy said she is surprised to find half-used bottles of lotion and soaps can go quickly. “People snatch that up,” she said.

Organization is Key

Sellers agree organization is the key to setting up a rummage sale. From pricing to arranging, it’s important to know the plan before the items are placed on tables or racks.

Ellen Gibson has helped organize the annual Moweaqua Rummage Sales, complete with a map of the sales. “We also list what everybody’s got,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s the reason why people come here, but we get a lot of compliments for that.”

Gibson utilizes Facebook to correspond with customers as well as those selling. “You’ll see comments on there,” she said. “There’s a lot of sales here, and they’re nice sales.”

Gibson has her own rules about the items placed in her rummage sales. “If you have a rummage sale, it goes out and it doesn't come back in,” she said. “It’s a lot of work.”

Holding a rummage sale has been a springtime tradition for Renee Polston of Mattoon, her extended family and friends since at least 2000. They hold their sale every year in her detached garage, where the clothes hanging rods remain in place year round, near the busy intersection of Marshall Avenue and 14th Street. Polston said “location, location, location” is one of the keys to a successful sale.

Polston said they plan their rummage sale for the spring to help with “closet cleaning” and serve as a raffle ticket fundraiser for the annual St. Jude Mattoon to Peoria Run, set for Aug. 4-5 this year.

“We price it to get rid of it,” Polston said of another key. She added that they also make sure their cash drawer is fully ready for sale day. “You have got to have lots of $1 bills and quarters.”

Polston’s daughter, Rebecca Kimball, who handles the pricing, said they see many of the same customers every year. The “Polston family and friends” sale starts on a Friday afternoon to cater to parents picking up their children after school and then continues to the next day to draw regular Saturday morning rummage sale fans.

April 28 and 29 were the dates of their rummage sale this year. Polston said the sale was scheduled to open at 3 p.m. that Friday, but got an early start as usual.

“Within three minutes of putting our tables out, people were here. We didn’t even have stuff on the tables,” Polston said.

Kimball and Polston, like their regular customers, are also rummage sale fans. Polston said they apply lessons learned at other sales to their own.

“You have got to have plenty of tables. You have got to spread that stuff out,” Polston said of presenting merchandise in an appealing way.

Cris Burge recently helped organize a multi-family sale with six other families. “It’s a lot of work, but I’ve gotten my use out of everything,” she said.

Six families living in rural areas rented an empty retail building in Moweaqua for their sale.

“To our house, it’s about six miles,” said Terri Townsend.

“So this is ideal,” Burge said about the location.

The bargains found at garage sales were beneficial for Burge when she was raising her children years ago. “Rummage sales is where I got all my kids clothes, and I myself clothes as well,” she said. “So if you can give back, give back.”

The retired women of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur can be considered pros in organizing rummage sales. They will host this year’s annual sale May 5 and 6 in the church basement.

“It’s always the first Friday and Saturday of May,” said Barbara Phillips. “Since it’s the start of the rummage sale season.”

The first church sales were organized in the 1980s. “All of us had parents before us that did all this work,” said Nancy Minks.

Through the years, the women have learned a few tricks to make the process easier.

“We don’t price everything now,” said Diana Rinchiuso.

“Now we ask for a donation,” Phillips said.

The proceeds will go toward the Presbyterian Women’s Association. The group will provide donations to local organizations and mission trips.

With the amount of items on display in the church, the women understand they may not know the true value of some pieces. So an appraiser views the merchandise before they open to the public. “We don’t want something that’s $50 to go out for $2,” said Susie Moore.

When it's all over

Once the fun is over, the sellers have to pack up the items that weren’t sold.

The leftovers are often sent to missionary groups, homeless shelters, or thrift stores, or they save it again for next year.

“All the baby clothes, we thought we might donate to Northeast (Community Fund) or BabyTALK,” Burge said.

“Somebody could use it,” Townsend said.

Springtime is a popular time for thrift stores as well.

However, the businesses and organizations ready to accept the rummage sale leftovers have stipulations.

“No winter items,” said Lillie Rainey, Northeast Community Fund’s director of housewares and clothing. “We don’t have the room for it.”

For those donating to shelters and thrift stores, check the facilities’ websites or Facebook page for donations hours.

Blessingdale’s Thrift Store, 345 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, will take nearly all items.

“If you can buy it at a store, we’ll take it,” said Carolann Carara, director of retail operations.

However, the local thrift store is not a drop off for toys, outdated electronics, mattresses nor paint.

“I just have to pay to get it hauled away,” Carara said.

Northeast Community Fund, located at 839 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Decatur, is often in need of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes. “If you have sandals, we could always use those,” Rainey said.

Infant clothing and diapers continue to be a need for the social service agency. “We really don’t want toys, unless they are in a box and all the pieces are together,” Rainey said. “Because we have small children running around.”

Household items, such as ironing boards, furniture, draperies and televisions are not needed. “But we can always use sheets, pots, pans, skillets, towels or those types of things,” Rainey said.

For the items Northeast Community Fund are not able to distribute among the community, they pass them on to missionary organizations outside of Illinois.

None of the thrift stores and donation locations will accept soiled or destroyed items. “If they are damaged or have a bad odor, we don’t put them out,” Rainey said.

Blessingdale’s has often been a dumping location during the spring season. It is a trend the staff wants to stop. “I have to have extra dumpster pickups in the rummage sale season,” Carara said. “I can’t sell someone’s used cottage cheese containers, or somebody’s underwear.

For furniture donations, Carara suggests donors call first for information. “We don’t take it into this building,” she said.

20 tips for hosting a successful yard sale Pick the right date for your yard sale. Shop your house for items to sell. Give yourself at least two weeks to gather and clean items. Arrange like items together. Tag your yard sale items right. Gear up. Be an attention grabber. Post signs in your neighborhood. Advertise in multiple ways. Get an extra set of hands. Make carryout easy. Stock your register. Fill a $1 basket to position near checkout. Place large eye-catching items close to the road. Group things as they are in department stores. Hang clothes. Cover tables with colorful plastic. Display jewelry nicely. Put baby clothes and toys near the back of the sale. Use vertical space.