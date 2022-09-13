Fall Fling craft sale will be at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital

DECATUR — The Fall Fling, the Partners of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital annual fall craft sale, will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the main lobby of the hospital.
A variety of fall décor, jewelry, gnomes and garden stones will be for sale.
Other vendors and food items will include Del’s candy apples and popcorn and apple cider doughnuts from Okaw Valley Orchard.
Raffle opportunities will be available for select items and treats.
A parking lot shuttle will be offered until 2:30 p.m.
Photos: Butterfly lessons aflutter Saturday at Miler Park Zoo
At any age, learning about butterflies will better our lives. Miller Park Zoo held an education event Saturday in its Zoo Lab showcasing several displays detailing the life cycle of butterflies. Kids were able to craft paper butterflies, with wings that could flutter. After filling out a worksheet, they were offered a prize from the gift shop: a pollinator garden starter, with a journal and trowel. Zoo Events Coordinator Silvia Schuh said the kit helps teach children how Monarch butterflies serve as pollinators.