Fall Fling craft sale will be at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital

DECATUR — The Fall Fling, the Partners of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital annual fall craft sale, will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the main lobby of the hospital.

A variety of fall décor, jewelry, gnomes and garden stones will be for sale.

Other vendors and food items will include Del’s candy apples and popcorn and apple cider doughnuts from Okaw Valley Orchard.

Raffle opportunities will be available for select items and treats.

A parking lot shuttle will be offered until 2:30 p.m.