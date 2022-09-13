 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Fling craft sale will be at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital

  • 0

DECATUR — The Fall Fling, the Partners of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital annual fall craft sale, will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the main lobby of the hospital.

A variety of fall décor, jewelry, gnomes and garden stones will be for sale.

Other vendors and food items will include Del’s candy apples and popcorn and apple cider doughnuts from Okaw Valley Orchard.

Decatur Underground Theater to host Black Light Bingo

Raffle opportunities will be available for select items and treats.

A parking lot shuttle will be offered until 2:30 p.m.

Photos: Butterfly lessons aflutter Saturday at Miler Park Zoo

At any age, learning about butterflies will better our lives. Miller Park Zoo held an education event Saturday in its Zoo Lab showcasing several displays detailing the life cycle of butterflies. Kids were able to craft paper butterflies, with wings that could flutter. After filling out a worksheet, they were offered a prize from the gift shop: a pollinator garden starter, with a journal and trowel. Zoo Events Coordinator Silvia Schuh said the kit helps teach children how Monarch butterflies serve as pollinators.

1 of 3

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA to crash into asteroid on purpose

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News